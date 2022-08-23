Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series and Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 customers to get complimentary 1-year Times Prime membership

Global consumer electronics leader Samsung has collaborated with Times Prime, the premium lifestyle subscription product, to offer a complimentary 1-year subscription with the purchase of Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 series and Galaxy Book2 Pro 360, the premium notebook. The offer is available the purchase happening through leading retail stores, online and samsung.com

Times Prime, the most sought-after lifestyle membership in the country provides a superlative experience to members who can access multiple subscriptions and offers from some of the most popular consumer brands today on the app. From OTT platforms such as Disney+Hotstar, Discovery Plus and Sony Liv, to news subscriptions such as TOI+ and ET Prime; Uber for cabs, Google One for cloud storage and many more offers and benefits, Times Prime brings the best of everything on one platform. Members also have the privilege to attend exclusive Hollywood movie premieres through the ‘Purple Carpet’ experience.

Announcing the collaboration, Harshita Singh, Business Head, Times Prime, said, “We are excited to have exclusive partnership with Samsung for this unique offer and create a rewarding experience for customers. Samsung is a world leader in consumer electronics, and by purchasing the selected products, buyers will be able to enjoy the best of OTT and other experiences on the best gadgets in the world. There is perfect synergy between Times Prime and Samsung, and customers will appreciate the value this offer will add to their lives.”

Adding to the excitement, Sandeep Poswal, Business Head, New Computing, Samsung Electronics, said, “In today’s world Galaxy Tablet S8 Series & Galaxy Book2 Notebook PCs are best partners for all our work, education, connectivity & entertainment needs. At Samsung, we are focused on continuously enhancing premium experience for our customers and hence we believe that Times Prime subscription with its premium offers, exclusive events and experiences will provide differentiated experience for our valued consumers.”