Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Leak Reveals Significant RAM and Display Upgrades

Samsung’s upcoming flagship, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, is shaping up to be a noteworthy advancement in the smartphone market, boasting substantial upgrades in RAM, display, and storage technologies. Expected to launch in early 2025, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is stirring considerable buzz among tech enthusiasts and industry watchers.

Enhanced RAM and Storage Capabilities

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumored to feature a significant RAM upgrade, with expectations of models offering up to 16GB of RAM, highlighting a leap in processing power and multitasking capabilities. This upgrade is a crucial improvement from the current models and aims to provide a smoother user experience, especially for demanding applications and gaming​​.

In addition to RAM, the S25 Ultra might introduce Samsung’s new UFS 4.04-lane storage chip, potentially doubling the data transfer speed to nearly 8GB/sec. This enhancement is not just a boost in raw speed; it’s poised to significantly improve the device’s overall performance, making it a standout feature for users who demand top-tier performance from their mobile devices.

Display Innovations

The display of the Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to maintain its impressive quality with a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen. The anticipated resolution will stay at 1440 by 3080 pixels, ensuring crisp and clear visuals. One of the notable enhancements is the improved anti-glare coating, which aims to reduce reflections and make the screen easier to view in bright conditions​​.

Design and Build

While the overall design ethos of the Galaxy S series is expected to remain consistent, there are whispers of subtle yet impactful changes. The S25 Ultra might feature a fully flat display, diverging slightly from the slightly curved frames of its predecessors. This design choice could align it more with contemporary aesthetic preferences, which favor cleaner and more uniform lines​​.

Expected Release and Price

Consistent with Samsung’s release schedule, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is likely to debut in the first quarter of 2025, with January being a probable launch window. As for the pricing, despite the upgrades, the S25 Ultra is expected to start at around $1,299, which aligns with the pricing strategy of its predecessor, the S24 Ultra​​.