Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Plus Designs Unveiled: What’s New?

The much-anticipated designs for Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24 Plus have been leaked, offering tech enthusiasts a glimpse into what the tech giant has in store for its next flagship series.

Key Highlights:

The Galaxy S24 Ultra bears a striking resemblance to its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Notable design changes include a significantly reduced bezel size.

The Galaxy S24 Plus showcases a revamped frame with flatter sides.

Both models are expected to feature enhanced peak screen brightness, surpassing even the iPhone 15.

The S24 Ultra is tipped to have a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen and a 5000mAh battery.

The year is drawing to a close, and the tech world is abuzz with anticipation for the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. Traditionally, Samsung’s flagship phones are released in February. However, the S24 series is rumored to debut a month earlier in January. Recent leaks have provided a comprehensive look at the designs of the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24 Plus.

The leaked renders, courtesy of renowned render artist Steve McFly, also known as OnLeaks, reveal that the Galaxy S24 Ultra closely resembles its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 Ultra. It retains the quad-lens camera array, angular design, and the S Pen slot placement. The specs are also similar, with the S24 Ultra expected to feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen and a 5000mAh battery with 45W charging. However, a standout change is the significantly reduced bezel size, touted as one of the narrowest bezels in the smartphone market.

Galaxy S24 Ultra: A Closer Look

Design Evolution: The S24 Ultra’s design mirrors the Galaxy S23 Ultra, but with a more refined bezel.

Specs Overview: The device is expected to have a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen, a 5000mAh battery, and 45W charging capabilities.

The Galaxy S24 Plus, on the other hand, has undergone more noticeable design changes. The latest model boasts a revamped frame with flatter sides and a slightly repositioned camera flash. Its 6.7-inch screen is also a slight upgrade from the 6.6-inch screen of the Galaxy S23 Plus. Dimension-wise, the S24 Plus is slightly taller but less wide than its predecessor.

Galaxy S24 Plus: What’s Different?

Design Tweaks: The S24 Plus features flatter sides and a repositioned camera flash.

Screen Size: The device comes with a 6.7-inch screen, a slight increase from the previous model.

Another intriguing leak from tipster Ice Universe suggests that the S24 Plus might be equipped with a larger 4900mAh battery, a significant upgrade from the 4700mAh battery of the S23 Plus. Furthermore, all three models in the series, including the standard Galaxy S24, Plus, and Ultra, are expected to have an enhanced peak screen brightness of 2500 nits.

In conclusion, while these leaks offer a tantalizing preview of Samsung’s upcoming flagship series, it’s essential to remember that they remain unconfirmed. However, if they prove accurate, the S24 series might represent a minor iterative upgrade rather than a significant overhaul. As the tech community eagerly awaits official announcements, these leaks provide a glimpse into the potential future of Samsung’s smartphone lineup.