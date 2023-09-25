Realme Gears Up for a New Periscope Camera Smartphone

In a recent development, Realme has teased the launch of its upcoming smartphone equipped with a periscope camera. This announcement has garnered significant attention in the tech community, as it hints at the brand’s renewed focus on camera innovation.

A Glimpse into the Future

Realme has given a sneak peek into the design and features of this anticipated device:

The company teased a triple rear camera setup for the handset.

The camera sensors are expected to be housed in a distinctive large circular camera island.

Realme unveiled the teaser poster on social media, specifically on a platform formerly known as Twitter.

While the company has remained tight-lipped about the specifics, the buzz suggests that this smartphone might be the Realme GT 5 Pro.

The teaser hints at enhanced optical zoom capabilities with the tagline, “Not only max can zoom.”

The camera setup, as per the teaser, seems to be divided into two different rings and a rectangular unit, all encapsulated within the large circular camera island.

Specs and Speculations

Some speculated features and specifications of the teased smartphone include:

The device might be powered by an unspecified Sony IMX9 114x primary sensor coupled with optical image stabilization (OIS).

A 64-megapixel Omnivision OV64B periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom is expected.

The Realme GT 5 Pro is rumored to flaunt a curved display with a 2K resolution.

Under the hood, it might be equipped with the yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Potential memory configurations include a whopping 24GB of RAM and 1TB of inbuilt storage.

In Conclusion

To sum up the latest from Realme:

Realme is set to introduce a smartphone with a periscope camera, hinting at a focus on camera-centric innovations.

The teased device, speculated to be the Realme GT 5 Pro, promises enhanced optical zoom capabilities.

While the company has not disclosed all details, the tech community is abuzz with speculations regarding its features and specifications.

Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting development from Realme!