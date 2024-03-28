Samsung Galaxy AI Update: Eligible Phones & Tablets

Get the latest on Samsung's Galaxy AI update: compatible devices, rollout dates, and the possibility of AI features on older models.

Samsung’s long-awaited Galaxy AI update is starting to reach a wider range of Galaxy smartphones and tablets. This update includes exciting AI-powered features that were initially unveiled with the Galaxy S24 series. Samsung has confirmed that the devices listed below will receive Galaxy AI through the One UI 6.1 software update.

Samsung has laid out plans to introduce these innovative AI features to over 100 million Galaxy users by 2024, promising a new era of mobile AI that’s both pioneering and accessible.

The update includes a variety of AI-powered tools such as Chat Assist, which offers tone adjustments and translations in 13 languages, and Live Translate for real-time voice and text translations. Productivity tools like Circle to Search and Note Assist are designed to streamline daily tasks, while creative features like Generative Edit and AI-generated wallpapers invite users to unleash their inner artist.

Galaxy Devices Eligible for Samsung Galaxy AI

The company’s confirmed an One UI 6.1/Galaxy AI update for the following devices:

Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S23+

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Samsung says the initial rollout begins March 28th for the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Tab S9 series. Unlocked models of these select devices will get the update into April, and carrier-connected Tab S9 tablets will follow.

While most features originally found on the S24 series will be included, there’s uncertainty surrounding Galaxy AI’s availability for older devices.

Samsung is reportedly testing One UI 6.1 on handsets like the Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 4, and the Galaxy A54. However, it’s unknown when or if these models will eventually receive the update and Galaxy AI’s powerful features.

Samsung MX CEO, TM Roh, shed some light on the situation by stating the company is exploring potential ways to bring AI advancements to previous devices. However, hardware limitations often present a barrier when rolling out extensive software updates to older phones and tablets.

Mr. Roh further emphasized the need for “on-device AI” solutions tailored to hardware performance. While there’s no guarantee that older models will receive Galaxy AI, Samsung is actively investigating ways to make it happen.