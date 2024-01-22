Samsung Galaxy A73 Receives Crucial January 2024 Security Update in Europe

Samsung has begun the rollout of its January 2024 security update for the Galaxy A73, starting in European countries. This update is crucial for maintaining the smartphone’s security and stability, addressing over 75 security flaws discovered in the previous software version.

Key Highlights:

The January 2024 security update, with firmware version A736BXXS6DXA1, is initially available in Turkey and expected to expand across Europe and other regions.

This update fixes around 75 security vulnerabilities found in previous software iterations.

The file size is under 500MB, making it feasible for download even on cellular data.

Samsung Galaxy A73 is slated to receive two more major Android OS updates as part of Samsung’s update policy.

Enhancing Device Security

The January 2024 security patch is a critical update for the Galaxy A73, focusing on fixing various security flaws. These fixes are vital for protecting the device from potential cyber threats and ensuring user data remains secure.

Update Details and Availability

Despite launching the Galaxy S24 globally, Samsung continues to support its existing models with timely security updates. Users can check for the update by navigating to Settings > Software update and tapping on Download and Install.

Samsung’s Software Update Policy

Long-Term Support for Devices

Samsung's policy of providing four major Android OS updates for its devices, including the Galaxy A73, underscores the company's commitment to long-term support for its smartphones. This approach not only extends the life of the devices but also ensures they stay secure and relevant with the latest software advancements.

Future Android Updates

With two more major Android updates promised for the Galaxy A73, users can expect their devices to receive Android 15 and 16 in the future. This is a significant assurance for customers, looking for longevity in their smartphone investments.

How to Access the Update

Manual Update Check

Security Implications

The update enhances the phone’s security by addressing various vulnerabilities. This proactive approach to cybersecurity is crucial for safeguarding user data against potential threats.

Samsung’s Commitment to Regular Updates

Samsung's commitment to providing regular updates reflects its dedication to user security and device longevity. The Galaxy A73, launched in 2022 with Android 12, has already received Android 13 and 14 updates.

How to Download the Update

The January 2024 security update for the Samsung Galaxy A73 marks a significant step in maintaining the device’s security integrity. Samsung’s continued support for its smartphone models ensures that users enjoy not only new features but also robust protection against security threats. With two more major updates pending, Galaxy A73 users have much to look forward to in terms of both functionality and security.