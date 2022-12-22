Home News realme begins official rollout of realme UI 4.0 early access for realme...

realme begins official rollout of realme UI 4.0 early access for realme 9i 5G, realme 9 Pro 5G and Android 13 Open Beta for realme X7 Max 5G

realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, has started early access rollout of realme UI 4.0  for the users of realme 9i 5G, realme 9 Pro 5G and realme X7 Max 5G following the realme Android 13 roadmap.

realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13 brings unlimited customization options to meet Gen Z’s rich imagination and creativity. The early access program aims to invite fans to experience the realme UI new features based on Android 13 for the first time.

The update also reaffirms realme’s commitment to providing regular and timely updates to its devices. And continuing the trend realme realme 9i 5G, realme 9 Pro 5G and realme X7 Max 5G are now fetching the 21st December realme UI 4.0 early access and applications will be accepted in batches beginning in December 2022. The update will be available for a limited set of users initially.

As one of the first operating systems based on the newly released Android 13, realme UI 4.0 incorporates a number of key Android 13 features while improving four key areas: design, interaction, fluidity and security, to provide a comfortable and seamless user experience. realme UI 4.0 will stay true to the product’s inspiration of seamless fun while also improving functionality, fluency, customizability, security, and privacy, all of which are important to young users. realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13 brings unlimited customization options to meet Gen Z’s rich imagination and creativity.

