realme announces the ‘realme Golden Festival’ ; brings exciting offers across product categories, including discounts up to INR 12,000 on realme book slim

realme, the most trusted technology brand, announced great offers across all products in the realme Golden Festival days sale on Flipkart.com & realme.com. Ending the year with yet another mega-savings sale, realme offers the biggest discounts on a range of realme products, including smartphones, laptops, and AIOT products.

Through the ‘realme Golden Festival’ sale, realme plans on bringing lucrative offers across various realme products. realme’s laptop, tablets and smartphones are will be available at great discounts and customers can avail these offers that include INR 12000 off on realme Book Slim Core i5 and INR 9000 off on realme Book Slim Core i3 on Flipkart and realme.com, up to INR 4500 off on all variants of realme 9i 4G*, realme C30 and realme 9 4G* on Flipkart and realme.com and INR 2000 off on all variants of realme narzo 50, realme narzo 50 5G and realme narzo 50 Pro 5G on Amazon and realme.com.

Additional offers on AIOT products include the great discount offers of INR 1000*off on realme Smart TV 43″ FHD New and INR 200 off on the realme Buds Air 3s on Flipkart and realme.com. Discounts for the realme Golden Festival will be available on realme.com, Amazon, and Flipkart.