realme 9 Pro 5G, realme narzo 30 Pro 5G, realme GT2 and realme C33 received new OTA Changelog update for December 2022

realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, has rolled out the new OTA Changelog update for the users of realme 9 Pro 5G, realme narzo 30 Pro 5G, realme GT2 and realme C33 for the month of December. The update offers several new features, optimized network compatibility, and will provide system stability.

The update reaffirms realme’s commitment to providing regular and timely updates to its devices. Continuing the trend, realme 9 Pro 5G, realme narzo 30 Pro 5G, realme GT2 and realme C33 launched in February 2022, February 2021, April 2022 and September 2022 respectively are now fetching the December OTA Changelog update.

The OTA update is being rolled out in phases, with users receiving a push message to download it. The upgrade will be rolled out to a select group of users today, with a wider distribution following in a few days. Alternatively, it can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update.

Change Log Details

realme 9 Pro 5G

UI Version: RMX3471_11.A.47

Security

Integrated the November and December 2022 Android security patch.

System

Improved system performance.

Fixed some known issues to improve system stability.

realme narzo 30 Pro 5G

UI Version: RMX2117_11_F.06

Security

Integrate the November 2022 and December 2022 Android security patch.

System

Fixes some known issues to improve system stability.

realme GT2

UI Version: RMX3301_11.C.11

Security

Integrates the November 2022 Android security patch.

System

Adds Dynamic Computing Engine to improve the system speed, stability, battery life, and app experience.

Fixes an issue of intermittent charging.

Fixes an issue where your phone might restart randomly.

realme C33

UI Version: RMX3624_12.A.65

Security

Integrates the November 2022 Android security patch.

System