Home News realme 9 Pro 5G, realme narzo 30 Pro 5G, realme GT2 and...

realme 9 Pro 5G, realme narzo 30 Pro 5G, realme GT2 and realme C33 received new OTA Changelog update for December 2022

By
PC-Tablet News Desk
-

realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, has rolled out the new OTA Changelog update for the users of  realme 9 Pro 5G,  realme narzo 30 Pro 5G, realme GT2 and realme C33 for the month of December. The update offers several new features, optimized network compatibility, and will provide system stability.

The update reaffirms realme’s commitment to providing regular and timely updates to its devices. Continuing the trend, realme 9 Pro 5G,  realme narzo 30 Pro 5G, realme GT2 and realme C33  launched in February 2022, February 2021, April 2022 and September 2022 respectively are now fetching the December OTA Changelog update.

The OTA update is being rolled out in phases, with users receiving a push message to download it. The upgrade will be rolled out to a select group of users today, with a wider distribution following in a few days. Alternatively, it can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update.

Change Log Details 

realme 9 Pro 5G 

UI Version: RMX3471_11.A.47

Security

  • Integrated the November and December 2022 Android security patch.

System

  • Improved system performance.
  • Fixed some known issues to improve system stability.

realme narzo 30 Pro 5G

UI Version:   RMX2117_11_F.06

Security

  • Integrate the November 2022 and December 2022 Android security patch.

System

  • Fixes some known issues to improve system stability.

realme GT2

UI Version:   RMX3301_11.C.11

Security

  • Integrates the November 2022 Android security patch.

System

  • Adds Dynamic Computing Engine to improve the system speed, stability, battery life, and app experience.
  • Fixes an issue of intermittent charging.
  • Fixes an issue where your phone might restart randomly.

realme C33

 UI Version:  RMX3624_12.A.65

Security

  • Integrates the November 2022 Android security patch.

System

  • Adds a RAM expansion feature (“Settings – About device – RAM”).
  • Fixes an issue that causes no sound occasionally when playing videos on some third-party apps.
Previous articlePlay the perfect Secret Santa this Christmas with Logitech !!
Next articleAirtel 5G Plus now live in Shimla
PC-Tablet News Desk
This is our News Desk account being managed by our News Staff to publish the latest news and updates. You can reach out to us at editor@pc-tablet.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR