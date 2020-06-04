The Samsung Galaxy A31 has formally been launched in India and comes in as another mid-range offering from the company. Powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 SoC, the new Galaxy A31 comes in a single variant featuring 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. There is another 512 GB that you can add via microSD cards.

The front is dominated by a 6.4-inch Infinity-U Full HD+ Super AMOLED panel having a 20:9 aspect ratio. The waterdrop notch plays hosts to a 20 mp f/2.2 lens while the rear boasts of a quad camera setup. That consists of a 48 mp f/2.0 primary sensor along with an 8 mp f/2.2 ultra-wide lens. Then there also is a pair of 5 mp f/2.4 sensors for depth mapping and macro shots.

The phone runs Android 10 with One UI running on top. Also, its a 5000 mAh battery that keeps the lights on and comes with 15W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS/ A-GPS. Then there is a USB Type-C port as well for charging or data transfer roles. Another cool feature of the new A31 includes its in-screen fingerprint scanner.

Coming to price, the Galaxy A31 will set you back Rs. 21,999 and is going to be available in the country starting today as well. You can pick up the device from Amazon.in, Flipkart, Samsung India site, Benow.in, and Samsung Opera House along with a few other offline retail stores as well. Colour options include Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, and Prism Crush White.