Samsung Expects Galaxy S24 to Outsell Galaxy S23 by 10%

Samsung is reportedly setting an ambitious sales target of 35 million units for the upcoming Galaxy S24 series, representing a 10% increase over the Galaxy S23 series. This optimistic outlook reflects the company’s confidence in its flagship lineup and its ability to capture a larger share of the premium smartphone market.

Key Highlights:

Samsung sets ambitious sales target of 35 million units for the Galaxy S24 series.

The company aims to capitalize on the growing demand for high-end smartphones.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S24 series in January 2024.

The Galaxy S23 series has been well-received by critics and consumers alike, with its improved performance, enhanced camera capabilities, and sleeker design earning widespread praise. However, Samsung faces stiff competition from Apple, which continues to dominate the high-end smartphone segment.

To differentiate itself from Apple, Samsung is reportedly planning to integrate AI-powered features into the Galaxy S24 series. This could include enhanced image processing, improved voice recognition, and more personalized recommendations. By leveraging AI, Samsung hopes to create a more compelling user experience and attract more customers.

In addition to focusing on AI, Samsung is also expected to maintain its focus on innovation in other areas, such as display technology and camera technology. The company has a strong track record of innovation in these areas, and it is likely to continue to push the boundaries with the Galaxy S24 series.

The Galaxy S24 series is expected to be launched in January 2024. The exact pricing and availability details have not yet been announced, but Samsung is likely to maintain its premium pricing strategy.

