Samsung Brings Eastern India’s Pattachitra Art to Your Living Room with The Frame – a TV When It’s On, Art When It’s Off

Samsung has introduced Pattachitra art from the tribal areas of Odisha and West Bengal to its lifestyle television The Frame, which is a TV when it’s on and art when it’s off.

Pattachitra art on The Frame is part of a collection of local Indian folk and tribal art from across the country on the lifestyle TV’s art store, which hosts over 1,400 artworks. This initiative is aimed at reviving Indian folk art and bringing it to your living rooms through The Frame.

Unbelievably stunning, The Frame has been tastefully designed to make your luxury living space more distinctive and allow you to make your own style statement with stunning and customizable bezel options that come in different colours to complement your surroundings. With The Frame, you can curate your personal art collection as well.

Pattachitra is an art form in which paintings are done on a piece of Cloth, where “Patta” refers to cloth and “Chitra” to a picture. Pattachitra is painting done on canvas, and is manifested by rich colourful application, creative motifs, and designs, and portrayal of simple themes, mostly mythological in depiction. It is one of the most well-known historical art forms and is believed to have originated during the 12th century. People in Odisha from the Chitrakar community still practice it.

The Frame features over 1,400 artworks with various other regional folk art forms such as Madhubani from Bihar, Kalighat Paintings from Bengal, Cheriyal Scroll Paintings of Telangana, Bhil artworks from Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Rajasthan, Baiga artworks from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh, Warli Paintings of Maharashtra, Kerala Mural Paintings, Phad Paintings from Rajasthan, and Gond artworks from Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha respectively. This initiative is in collaboration with Floating Canvas Company.

Offering superior picture quality with QLED technology that enables life-like colours, enhanced contrast and impeccable details with 100% colour volume for exceptional picture quality, The Frame also comes with Samsung’s Quantum Dot technology, powerful Quantum Processor 4K, 4K AI upscaling capabilities and SpaceFit Sound that auto-optimizes sound settings after analysing your room’s environment.