75th Independence Day 2022: Best Deals on Best Televisions.

On the occasion of the 75th Independence Day 2022, if you are planning to purchase a New Television for your loved ones or for any other use then we will provide you with some useful information on the best deals on Televisions Brand at an affordable price range around India for the Independence Day sales event in 2022. We show you the best prices on televisions such as Samsung, Blaupunkt, Mi, Realme, Westinghouse and VU TVs, so you can save money and have something special to watch on the 75th Independence Day Occasion, India’s great moment in history.

1. Blaupunkt 4K Android Smart UHD LED TV

The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is offering huge and exciting deals on Blaupunkt. This amazing and budgetable Blaupunkt 50-inch Tv has a 4K (3840 X 2160) resolution and displays including LED-IPS 60Hz Panel. It has got 500 nits brightness for a crystal clear view. The major highlight of this TV is its Bezel-less design for a truly immersive feeling. This television has stunning DTS TruSurround certified audio, Dolby MS12 sound technology that can decode and improve Dolby Atmos, and 4 speakers with 60W speaker output. Adding up to the specifications it has 2GB RAM & 8GB ROM. Watch your favourite movies, and web series on exciting platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Youtube, Voot, etc. Making it much easier for people, the TV has the latest Android 10 with I-built Chromecast & Apple Airplay along with it has Google Assistant-enabled in the remote allowing the viewers to access more than 6000+ apps including Google Play Store. It also has Dual-band Wi-Fi that supports 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, 3 HDMI, and 3 USB ports. To make it more sensible to buy it has 1 year of comprehensive warranty + 6 months warranty on Accessories.

2. Westinghouse UHD Android Smart LED 4K TV

The Great Freedom Festival Sale with up to 60% off on Westinghouse TV and its special 5 days sale, is offering massive discounts on the US-based consumer electronics giant, Westinghouse UHD 4K TVs is offering huge discounts on all its Smart and Non-Smart TV models. The budget TVs on the list include the Westinghouse 24-inch Non-Smart LED TV and 4 Smart Android TV models – 32-inch HD Ready, 40-inch FHD, 43-inch FHD, and 55-inch UHD and their newly launched 32 HD, 43 UHD, and 50 inch UHD models with this the e-commerce website is bringing an exciting offer of an additional 10% instant discount on SBI Bank Credit Cards. Customers can also opt for no-cost EMI option and exchange offers. Amazon Prime members will likely get 24 hours early access to offers, and discount deals.

It offers a refresh rate of 60 Hertz and 178 Degree wide viewing angle with the Connectivity of 3 HDMI ports to connect a set-top box, Blu-ray speakers, or a gaming console. Also, 2 USB ports to connect hard drives or other USB devices Westinghouse LED TV provides an experience that combines your favourite streaming content on the home screen. Choose from a vast catalogue of movies and TV shows from Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5, Sony LIV, and more. It comes with Application support from YouTube, Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLiv, and more. Display Mirroring for compatible devices It produces 40 Watts Sound Output Its Powerful Speakers with Crystal clear Audio Display provide a great experience to the viewers Durable IPS Grade DLED panel | Ultra bright screen for flawless picture quality even in bright rooms

3. Mi 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV

Talking about this Chinese company it has been ruling over the Indian Market. Now enjoy all your favourite platforms on this TV which has a 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) resolution. It has a viewing angle of 178 Degrees. It has 3 HDML ports to connect the latest gaming consoles, set-top boxes, and Blu-ray Players along it has 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices For connectivity, it has Bluetooth 5.0. Undoubtedly, this TV won’t disappoint you. It has Android TV 10 with PatchWall – Kids Mode that contains Parental Lock. It has Supporting Apps: Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar that are a must for your entertainment. To our surprise, it has a 4K LED Panel, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HLG, and Vivid Picture Engine. This MI TV gives you 1 year of comprehensive warranty on the product and 1 year additional on Panel provided by the brand from the date of purchase

4. Samsung UHD LED TV

Samsung is offering UHD TV FREE delivery by Mon, 15 Aug, 7:00 am – 9:00 pm on Amazon with some special deals on TVs with a resolution of a Crystal 4K UHD (3840×2160), Refresh Rate of 60 Hertz including with connectivity of three HDMI ports to connect a set-top box, Blu-ray speakers or a gaming console and single USB ports to connect hard drives or other USB devices. Samsung TVs are only popular for their displays and their display comes with Ultra HD (4k) LED Panel with One Billion Colors in a single TV with Air Slim Design which supports HDR 10+, PurColor, Mega Contrast, UHD Dimming and Auto Game Mode in its TV. They are providing a sound output of 20 Watts, powerful Speakers, with Dolby Digital Plus. The Q Symphony

Smart TV Features showcase Prime Video, Hotstar, Netflix, Zee5 and many more applications with Tap View, PC Mode, Universal Guide, Web Browser and Screen Mirroring. Samsung is coming up with a One Year warranty by the manufacturer from the date of purchase and 1 Year Additional on Panel. Amazon Easy Returns Policy: This product is eligible for replacement within 10 days of delivery in case of any product defects, damage or features not matching the description.

5. VU 4K LED Smart TV

VU is the brand for you if affordably priced, decent quality smart TVs are what you’re looking for. At the price paid, VU TVs are a solid choice if you don’t want extra fancy features.VU TVs give us the high resolution of 4K Ultra HD (3840×2160) with a refresh rate of 60 Hertz in 178 Degree wide viewing angle Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports to connect a set-top box, Blu-ray speakers or gaming console. This TV contains two USB ports to connect hard drives or other USB devices with sound Output of 30 Watts, Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual-X Surround Sound, TruBass HDX, TruSurround X and Dialog Clarity. It is a Smart TV that Features an Official Android TV Google play store, ActiVoice Remote Control, Google Eco-system (Movies, TV, Music, Games), Chromecast Built-in, Netflix, Prime Video, Youtube, Hotstar, Bluetooth 5.0. The display is the USP of this TV, which offers a Premium 4K Display with 40 % Enhanced Brightness, AI Picture Booster, Dolby Vision, VOD Upscaling, Cricket Mode, PC and Game Mode, Anti-Glare Screen, and Panoramic Viewing. VU Smart TV also offers One year warranty provided by Vu from the date of purchase.