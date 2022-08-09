Audio-Technica celebrates Independence day Participates in the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2022

Ads

Adding a touch of musical joy to the celebrations of the 75th Independence Day Audio-Technica announces its participation in the Amazon Freedom Festival till 10th of August.

Known for its quality and craftsmanship, Japan’s no.1 headphone brand, Audio-Technica products come with a promise of elevating the listener’s audio experience.

What is the wait all about? Bring home the best in audio with Audio-Technica headphones and microphones, here are the top deals from Audio-Technica:

Ads

The Best M-Series

The best in the prosumer segment. Delivers clean sound just as the creator intended it. The Audio-Technica M-series -Pure Professional Performanceare now available at special price. Take your pick from the series – M20x, M30x, M40x or M50x.

USB Microphones @ never before prices

Give a new lease of life to your e-communications. Add an Audio-Technica USB microphones to your assemblage.

The AT2020USB+, the side-address studio condenser with USB digital output loved by podcasters, delivers studio-quality articulation and intelligibility is a perfect all-round microphone for audio & instruments. Works well for studio recordings, podcasts, voice-overs, field recordings, and home studio recordings. It is available on Amazon for Rs. 14,999 (Rs. 30,650).

The ATR2100X-USB Cardioid Dynamic USB/XLR Microphone is a versatile content creation microphone designed for podcasting, streaming, and voiceovers. This handheld dynamic microphone with a USB-C digital output connects to Windows and Mac computers for easy digital recording. Also, it has an XLR analogue output for connecting to a sound system’s conventional microphone input. It is available on Amazon for Rs. 7,499 (Rs. 12,980)

The ATR2500X USB, an ideal mic for podcasting, home studio recording, field recording, and voice-overs is available on Amazon at Rs. 9,999 (Rs. 17,110)

20-Series attractive price deals

The AT2020 Cardioid Condenser Microphone. The most popular microphone among performers for its award-winning sound and affordability comes with Audio-Technica’s stringent quality and consistency standards. The AT2020, an ideal mic for podcasting, home studio recording, field recording, and voiceovers, is available on Amazon at Rs. 7,999(Rs. 15,694)

AT2040 Hypercardioid Dynamic Podcast Microphone brings professional broadcast-quality sound with exceptional vocal reproduction. It borrows its sound signature from the renowned Audio-Technica BP40 Broadcast microphone. The best choice is podcasting, and conferences are a significant part of Dad’s work. Available at Rs. 8,999(Rs. 15,104)

The AT2050 multi-pattern Condenser Microphone. Delivers consistent, superior performance in switchable cardioid, omnidirectional, and figure-of-eight polar pattern settings. A versatile microphone works well for all applications, whether studio or live performance or piano, strings, drum overheads, guitar amps, and more. Father’s day offer on Amazon is Rs. 20,999(Rs. 36,580).

All A-T products participating in the sale come with a 1+2 year warranty. Once the product is registered online, the +2 year period is extended.