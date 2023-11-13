Samsung Announces One UI 6.0 Rollout Timeline for Galaxy Devices

Samsung has announced the rollout timeline for One UI 6.0, its latest custom Android skin. The update is based on Android 14 and brings a host of new features and improvements, including a redesigned user interface, new privacy and security features, and enhanced performance.

Key highlights:

The update will be rolled out to the Galaxy S23 series in November, followed by other Galaxy devices in the coming weeks and months.

It is important to note that this is just a tentative timeline and the actual rollout schedule may vary depending on region and carrier.

Week 45: Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy A34, Galaxy A54, Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Week 46: Galaxy A13 5G, Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52s 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A72, Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Z Flip 4, and Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Week 47: Galaxy A13, Galaxy A14, Galaxy A23 5G, Galaxy A25 5G, Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Week 48: Galaxy A04s.

Week 49: Galaxy XCover 5.

Key new features in One UI 6.0:

Redesign user interface: One UI 6.0 features a redesigned user interface with new icons, widgets, and animations. The update also includes a new dark mode that is easier on the eyes.

New privacy and security features: One UI 6.0 includes a number of new privacy and security features, such as the ability to see which apps are accessing your data and location, and the ability to control which apps have permission to access your camera and microphone.

Enhanced performance: One UI 6.0 includes a number of performance enhancements that make your device faster and more responsive. The update also includes new battery-saving features that help you get more out of a single charge.

How to check for the One UI 6.0 update:

To check for the One UI 6.0 update, go to Settings > Software update > Download and install. If the update is available, you will see a notification. You can then tap on the notification to download and install the update.

One UI 6.0 is a major update that brings a host of new features and improvements to Galaxy devices. The update will be rolled out to a wide range of Galaxy devices in the coming