Samsung and Arm Elevate Mobile Performance with Cortex-X4 CPU Collaboration

Samsung and Arm have announced a significant collaboration that will see Samsung’s future Exynos chips leveraging Arm’s latest CPU core designs, including the Cortex-X4, Cortex-A720, and Cortex-A520, along with the cutting-edge Immortalis G720 GPU. This collaboration marks a pivotal step in enhancing smartphone performance, efficiency, and power management, positioning Samsung to offer even more powerful and efficient devices in the near future.

Key Highlights:

Arm Cortex-X4: Promoted as Arm’s fastest CPU core to date, the Cortex-X4 promises a 15% performance boost over its predecessor, the Cortex-X3. It’s designed to significantly enhance AI and machine learning-based applications, aiming to deliver an unmatched user experience through seamless execution of complex tasks​​.

Arm Cortex-A720 and Cortex-A520: These CPU cores are geared towards providing higher power efficiency and performance, with the Cortex-X4 focusing on high-end tasks and the A720 and A520 targeting mid-range and low-intensity tasks, respectively. This tiered approach allows for a balanced performance across different device needs​​.

Arm Immortalis G720 GPU: While Samsung has been using AMD Radeon-based Xclipse GPUs in its Exynos processors, Arm introduced the Immortalis G720 GPU, which is designed for high-end smartphone and tablet processors. It offers substantial improvements in ray-tracing performance and power efficiency, enabling longer gaming sessions​​.

Power Efficiency: The Cortex-X4 core is highlighted for its power efficiency, with a 40% power reduction claimed on the same process compared to its predecessor, the Cortex-X3. This efficiency is expected to contribute to better battery life in devices utilizing these new cores​​.

Future Expectations: Devices incorporating these new Arm cores, including Samsung’s Exynos 2400 and potentially the Exynos 2500, as well as Qualcomm Snapdragon processors, are anticipated to hit the market later this year or early next. The Galaxy S24 series, in particular, is expected to feature these advanced chips, offering users significantly enhanced performance and efficiency​​.

In essence, this collaboration between Samsung and Arm signals a leap forward in mobile technology, promising to bring unprecedented performance and efficiency to future smartphones and tablets. As these new technologies make their way into devices, users can look forward to more powerful, efficient, and capable mobile computing experiences.

