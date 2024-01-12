Smartphones are Getting Upgraded with AI

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been a talking point in tech for quite some time, although, until recently, most people didn’t know how it could apply to their lives. ChatGPT provided the first real taste of AI capabilities to the public, but not many people signed up for an account. When Google released Bard – their generative AI platform – it was easier because it was included with a Google account, and more people started to experiment. It’s safe to say that most people now understand what AI is capable of, even if only on a basic level.

The good news is that AI is now being integrated into smartphones. Soon, everyone will be able to enjoy the benefits of this amazing technology.

Here are just some of the AI upgrades happening right now.

The Snapdragon AI platform

One of the best things about AI is that it can run in the background without anyone knowing. The Snapdragon AI engine does just that. It helps users take better photos, suppress background noise on phone calls, and translate calls into various languages. For example, when two people are having a conversation, the system will translate speech in real-time by recognizing the speech, transcribing it into text, translating it, and then converting the translation into text in the target language. That’s pretty impressive!

On top of that, the system constantly uses machine learning algorithms to train itself to be even smarter. Additionally, the Snapdragon AI engine enhances the capabilities of social media photo filters to ensure the desired effects are applied to the right areas of the face.

Perhaps the coolest feature is that when a smartphone is equipped with three cameras, the AI engine can use those cameras to keep a chosen subject in focus while recording video.

Google Pixel 8 AI photos

Google is a company that loves artificial intelligence, as we’ve seen with Waymo, Bard, and other AI-driven projects. It’s no wonder they would roll out AI features in their smartphones.

The Google Pixel 8 is a great example of what’s possible with AI. For instance, one AI-based feature is called “Best Take” that allows you to snap a series of photos and then swap out people’s faces to ensure each person shows their best face. With this feature, you don’t have to worry about ending up with photos where someone’s eyes are closed or someone isn’t smiling.

This face-swapping feature is definitely helpful when you need to display perfect photos for marketing purposes or when you want all of your kids to be smiling in the photos you send out to family and friends. However, some people wonder if this won’t perpetuate the need to present a perfect image of ourselves on social media.

The downside is that users are finding that the Pixel 8 produces too much noise in the photos, although it does have a built-in temperature sensor so you can tell how hot something is by holding the phone about 5 centimeters from an object. All in all, these are cool features, but they might not be useful for most people.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is an AI assistant

Samsung Galaxy owners have something to be excited about for the 2024 S24 release.

Although nobody can say for sure exactly how the new Galaxy S24 AI features will work, some details have been leaked, and here’s what we know.

First up is the Bixby Text Call feature, which will send a text message in response to a phone call when you can’t answer. Other AI features are rumored to include Gauss, which will use generative AI to compose email messages, provide document summaries, and translate phone calls into specific languages.

Phone call translation sounds promising since it will translate calls in real time, making it possible for two people who speak completely different languages to communicate with each other on a live call.

Generative AI is the future of smartphones

For years, smartphones have used AI technology to improve photos and videos and recognize voice commands. However, the generative AI being integrated into smartphones today provides a higher level of support to users. Imagine being able to draft email responses without tapping out every word on your screen, or finally being able to take a call with someone in another country because you can get a real-time translation of what they’re saying.

Of all the advances in AI, generative AI is the most useful to the largest number of people. It’s only a matter of time before it becomes a standard expectation and all the major smartphone manufacturers include it in their new models.