Revolutionizing Wearables: Brilliant Labs’ AR Glasses with Multimodal AI Secure Funding from Pokémon GO’s Creator

In an exciting development for the future of wearable technology, Brilliant Labs has unveiled its latest innovation, Frame, a cutting-edge pair of AR glasses equipped with a multimodal AI assistant named Noa. This groundbreaking product has successfully attracted funding from John Hanke, the visionary CEO of Niantic and the brain behind the global phenomenon Pokémon GO. This partnership signals a significant leap forward in the integration of augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) into everyday life.

Innovative Features and Capabilities

Frame is not just another tech gadget; it’s a fully functional pair of eyeglasses integrated with AI capabilities, making it indistinguishable from regular eyewear yet vastly more powerful. Weighing only 39 grams, Frame boasts a high-resolution display, a front-facing spatial camera for capturing the world around the user, and an integrated microphone for voice commands, ensuring a seamless hands-free experience. The glasses are designed for daily wear, incorporating custom prescription optics for those who need them.

Bridging the Gap Between Technology and Practicality

One of the most compelling aspects of Frame is its ability to connect wirelessly to a phone via Bluetooth, leveraging generative AI inputs from several advanced models to offer solutions to real-world problems. This feature is particularly beneficial for tasks like price checking while shopping, translating foreign languages in real time, or providing navigational assistance. The ultimate goal for Brilliant Labs is to embed lightweight machine-learning models directly into the glasses, eliminating the need for a smartphone intermediary.

Open Source and Community Engagement

In line with its predecessor, Monocle, Frame will continue to be an open-source platform. This approach not only fosters a community of developers who can contribute to its evolution but also ensures that Frame remains at the cutting edge of technology. By providing access to the source code, hardware schematics, and allowing developers to adjust the parameters of Noa’s supported AI models, Brilliant Labs is setting a new standard for transparency and collaboration in the tech industry.

Looking Ahead

As Frame prepares to hit the market with pre-orders already underway and shipping slated for April 2024, the tech community eagerly anticipates its impact. With its blend of style, functionality, and advanced AI capabilities, Frame stands out as a pioneering device in the wearable technology space. The backing by John Hanke and the strategic incorporation of multimodal AI highlight the potential of AR glasses to transcend gaming and entertainment, becoming integral to our daily lives.

