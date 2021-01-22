In just a few days the nation would be celebrating its 72nd Republic Day, and companies are doing all they can to woo buyers into buying their stuff. Take for instance the Chinese company Mi that has revealed some exciting deals and discounts on its top-rated Mi and Redmi product. The special price is applicable for products purchased from Flipkart, Amazon.in or from Mi.com. The deal starts on Jan. 20 and will run till Jn 24, 2021.

Here are the deals.

Mi Smart Band 4

The Mi Smart Band 4 is now selling for Rs. 1,899, which is Rs. 400 less than its usual price of Rs. 2,299.

Mi TV Stick

The Mi TV Stick is now selling for Rs. 2,299, which is Rs. 500 less than its usual price of Rs. 2,799.

Mi Box 4K

The Mi Box 4K has been provided a Rs. 200 discount so that it is now selling for Rs. 3,299 from its earlier selling price of Rs. 3,499.

Mi Watch Revolve Midnight Black & Silver

The Mi Watch Revolve is now cheaper by Rs 2,000. It is now selling for Rs. 8,999, down from its usual selling price of Rs. 10,999.

Mi Smart Water Purifier (RO+UV)

The Mi Smart Water Purifier is another one to be provided a hefty discount of Rs. 3,000. The purifier can now be bought for Rs. 9,999, down from its usual price of Rs. 12,999.

Mi Beard Trimmer 1C

There is a Rs. 200 discount applicable on the Mi Beard Trimmer 1C. It is now selling for Rs 799, down from its usual selling price of Rs. 999.

Earphones (TWS) – Mi True Wireless Earphones 2

The Mi TWS too has been provided a heavy Rs. 1,500 discount and is now available for Rs. 2,499 against its usual selling price of Rs. 3,999.

Earphones (TWS) – Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C

The Mi TWS 2C is now selling from Rs. 1,999, which is Rs. 500 less than its usual price of Rs. 2,499.

Mi Home Security Camera 360-degree 1080p

Mi LED Smart Color Bulb (B22)

Mi Smart LED Bulb (White)

Mi Motion-Activated Night Light 2

With a discount of Rs. 599, these are now selling for Rs. 4,198 against its usual price of Rs. 4,797.

Redmi smartphones

Redmi Earbuds S

The Redmi Earbuds S is now selling for Rs. 1,499, which is Rs, 300 less than its usual price of Rs. 1,799.

Redmi Smart Band

The Redmi Smart Band has also been provided a discount of Rs. 300 so that it is now selling for Rs. 1,299, down from its usual price of Rs. 1,599.

Redmi 9i (4+ 64GB)

The Redmi 9i smartphone too has been provided a Rs. 300 discount that has brought its price down from Rs. 8,299 to Rs. 7,999.

Redmi 9 Prime (4+64GB)

The Redmi 9 Prime has been made cheaper by Rs. 500 that has brought its price down from Rs. 9,999 to Rs. 9,499.

Redmi Note 9 (6+128GB)

The Redmi Note 9 with 6 GB of memory and 128 GB of storage can be yours for just Rs. 13,999, which is Rs. 1,000 less than its usual price of Rs. 14,999.

Redmi Note 9 Pro (4+128GB)

There is massive Rs. 2000 discount applicable on the Redmi Note 9 Pro smartphone that has brought its price down from Rs. 15,999 to Rs. 13,999. There is a BUP offer of Rs. 2,000 applicable.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (6+64GB)

There is a massive Rs. 2,000 discount applicable on the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max smartphone which is now selling for Rs. 14,999, down from its usual selling price of Rs. 16,999. This applies to the model with 64 GB of storage.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (6+128GB)

For the model with 128 GB of storage, the discount stands at Rs. 1,000 so that the phone is now selling for Rs. 17,499 from its usual selling price of Rs. 18,499

Mi TVs

Mi LED TV 4A PRO 80 cm (32)

There is a Rs. 500 discount applicable on the Mi LED TV 4A PRO 80 cm (32), which has brought its price down from Rs. 14,999 to Rs. 14,499.

Mi LED TV 4A PRO 108 cm (43)

The smartphone is now Rs. 1,000 less and is selling for Rs. 23,999, down from its usual price of Rs. 24,999.

Mi LED TV 4X 50

The 50-inch smart TV too has been provided a Rs. 1,000 discount that has brought its price down from Rs. 34,999 to Rs. 33,999.

Mi LED TV 4X 138.8 cm (55)

There is a Rs. 1,000 discount applicable on the 55-inch smart TV. It is now available at a reduced price of Rs. 38,999 from its earlier price of Rs. 39,999.

Mi LED TV 4A PRO 32 HZ

The discount on this TV stands at Rs. 1000, that has brought its price down to Rs. 14,999. It otherwise sells for Rs. 15,999.

So, what are you waiting for? Go on and make the best of the above offers.