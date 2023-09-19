Reliance JioBook 2 Comes Preloaded with 50+ Government-Banned Apps, Including TikTok

The Reliance JioBook 2 laptop comes preloaded with more than 50 apps that have been banned by the Indian government, including the popular video-sharing app TikTok. The video also alleges that the laptop’s JioBook app store contains over 18 adult apps. These apps were banned by the Indian government in 2021 due to their potential threat to national security and their link to China.

The Controversial Findings

The YouTuber who conducted the teardown has raised serious questions about the laptop’s compliance with Indian regulations. The Reliance JioBook 2 was recently launched at a price of just Rs 16,499, making it an affordable option for many consumers. However, the presence of banned apps could be a significant setback for the company and may attract legal scrutiny.

Government’s Stance on Banned Apps

The Indian government had previously restricted the import of laptops, tablets, and other personal computers citing security concerns and a desire to boost domestic manufacturing. The presence of banned apps on a domestically manufactured laptop like the JioBook 2 raises questions about the effectiveness of these restrictions.

Implications for Reliance

The allegations could have far-reaching implications for Reliance Industries, the parent company of Jio. Not only does it put the company’s reputation at stake, but it also opens the door for potential legal actions. Consumers are now questioning the security and integrity of the JioBook 2, which could impact its sales.

Conclusion

The revelation about the presence of banned apps on the JioBook 2 is a serious matter that could have legal and reputational repercussions for Reliance Industries. It remains to be seen how the company will address these allegations and what steps it will take to ensure compliance with government regulations.

