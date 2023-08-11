Redmi 12 5G becomes highest selling 5G smartphone on the first day of sale on Amazon India

Xiaomi India, the country’s most trusted Smartphone X AIoT brand, has accelerated the transformation towards 5G in India. Since its Global Debut in India last week, the Redmi 12 5G has emerged as the highest selling 5G smartphone on Amazon.in basis volume in 2023. Since going on sale, the Redmi 12 5G went out of stock within 24 hours on Amazon India, as demand spawned pan-India across 9500+ pin codes in the country.

Commenting on the success, Mr. Ranjit Babu, Director Wireless and Home Entertainment, Amazon India said that “We would like to congratulate the Xiaomi India team for the successful launch of the new Redmi 12 5G on Amazon.in. The all-rounder smartphone has turned out to be the best selling 5G smartphone* on Amazon.in under the INR 10,000-15,000 segment. This success reiterates our belief that Amazon.in is the marketplace of choice for anyone who wants to join India’s 5G revolution. We are proud of our continued engagement with Xiaomi to make smartphones accessible to customers pan-India!”

Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer at Xiaomi India said, “The overwhelming response to the Redmi 12 5G has broken all records and given the smartphone category some much needed momentum and direction ahead of the festive season. The future is 5G, and our association with Amazon will be instrumental in taking the 5G revolution to every nook and corner of India.

The Redmi 12 5G is also India’s first smartphone to house the Snapdragon® 4 Gen 2 5G processor, featuring a flagship-level 4nm architecture, that efficiently unlocks 5G capabilities for a faster connectivity.

Redmi 12 5G went on sale for an effective price inclusive of offers at INR 10,999 for 4GB+128GB, INR 12,499 for 6GB+128GB and INR 14,499 for 8GB+256GB on August 4th, selling out within 24 hours.