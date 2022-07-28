realme’s full HD monitor to go on sale starting July 29, 2022, 12 noon

Ads

realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, has today announced the availability and sale date of its first realme Flat Monitor. The realme Flat Monitor comes with a Full HD Bezel-less panel, a high refresh rate of 75Hz, a 6.9mm Ultra-Thin Profile, and a 178° wide viewing angle.

The first sale of realme Flat Monitor Full HD is scheduled for July 29, 12 noon onwards on flipkart.com, realme.com & mainline channels. It is priced at INR 12,999 however buyers can avail INR 2000 instant discount as a part of special launch offer.

realme Flat Monitor Full HD

realme Flat Monitor offers a high refresh rate of 75Hz and its premium Full HD resolution produces crisp details for images, videos, movies, games and more, providing the perfect viewing experience. The realme Flat Monitor’s 6.9mm Ultra-thin profile gives it a premium futuristic look, making it your ideal desk companion. The realme Flat FullHD Monitor comes with a 178° Wide viewing angle and multiple ports for connectivity that Includes HDMI, VGA, and Type-C. Supported by a trendy-looking aluminum display stand.

realme Flat Monitor Full HD price and sale details

Product Price Offer Price Offer Sales Date realme Monitor Full HD INR 12,999 INR 2000 instant discount on the first sale INR 10,999 Sales start from 29 July 2022, 12 noon onwards Available at realme.com, Flipkart and Mainline channels