realme Buds Air 3 Neo to go on sale starting today 12 noon onwards on realme.com, Flipkart, and mainline channels

realme, the world’s fastest-growing technology brand, today announced the availability and sale date of its latest addition to its hearable portfolio- realme Buds Air 3 Neo. The realme Buds Air 3 Neo is the first to support Dolby Atmos in the existing price range bringing stereo surround sound quality and offering users to choose the corresponding sound according to the use of the environment and use scenarios.

The first sale for realme Buds Air 3 Neo is scheduled for today from 12 noon onwards on realme.com, Flipkart & mainline channels. Buyers can avail INR 300 instant discount as part of special launch offers.

realme’s next-gen Audio Superstar Buds Air Neo 3 features a 10mm dynamic bass boost driver that accentuate the users’ listening experience, and the 30-hour long battery life allows users to immerse themselves in music or work without being disturbed. It supports quick charging and can support 2 hours of playback on a 10-minute charge and is the first to support Dolby Atmos in the existing price range bringing stereo surround sound quality and offering users to choose the corresponding sound according to the use of the environment and use scenarios. In addition, it has convenient touch control and comes with a low-latency mode for gaming enthusiasts.

Sale details: realme Buds Air 3 Neo

Product Color Price (INR) Offer Price First sale date realme Buds Air 3 Neo Blue and White INR 1,999 INR 1,699 July 27th, 12:00 noon onwards Available at realme.com, Flipkart, and mainline channels