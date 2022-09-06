realme will offer discounts worth INR 700 crore during realme Festive Days

Ads

realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, today announced that it will be providing offers worth INR 700 crores which will include up to INR 10,000 discount on smartphones and up to INR 12,000 discount on AIoT product during the realme Festive Days sale, starting from September 8. The offers will be available across products, and users can redeem them through realme.com, Flipkart, Amazon, and mainline stores.

As a brand realme has always directed its efforts toward providing its customers with the best experience possible and brought in the trendiest, industry-leading products across price segments. Owing to the success of this strategy, realme became the second-largest smartphone brand in India in Q2 2022.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr Madhav Sheth, CEO, realme India, VP, realme and President, realme International Business Group said, “The festive season always brings in a lot of cheer, warmth and happiness. At realme, we are always looking for ways to spread happiness among our users, and we are very excited about the offers we are bringing for them this year. We have launched a number of new products recently and they will all be part of these sales. Throughout the realme Festive Days sale, users will get discounts worth INR 700 crore on all our products. These offers are our way to show gratitude to our users who have supported us through and through in the past four years. We wish our entire community loads of happiness and joy this festive season.”

realme will announce exciting deals and offers during a special live commerce show The Zero Hour hosted on Flipkart Live where India’s Tech Guru, Rajiv Makhni accompanied by Mallika Dua and Rohan Joshi will talk about the upcoming top offers on hero models for the customers. Audiences will be able to view the livestream of the Flipkart Live Commerce on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 1:00 PM on Flipkart’s mobile app and soon after, select products will be available on sale. Customers who had purchased the realme savings pass can also redeem it starting this day and avail benefits worth upto Rs 1,000 along with other additional rewards!