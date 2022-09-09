realme Watch 3 Pro to go on sale starting September 9th, 2022, from 12 noon onwards on realme.com, Flipkart, and mainline channels

Ads

realme, one of India’s most trusted technology brands, today announced the availability and sale date of its latest addition to the AIoT products portfolio – realme Watch 3 Pro, a class-defining watch with AMOLED, Bluetooth Calling and In-built GPS.

The first sale for realme Watch 3 Pro is scheduled for September 7, from 12:00 noon onwards on realme.com, Flipkart & mainline channels. Buyers can avail of a flat INR 500 discount on realme.com and Flipkart as part of the special launch offers.

realme Watch 3 Pro

realme Watch 3 Pro features a promising 1.78″ AMOLED HD curved display with a thinner body and narrower bezels for a larger view. It has the segment’s first multi-system standalone GPS and Cywee’s professional GPS positioning algorithm to record accurate body movements and lasts up to 20+ hours under continuous GPS use. Fashionable Watch 3 Pro comes with high-performing Bluetooth calling capability as well as a built-in smart power amplifier which delivers clearer and crisper sound quality. It supports magnetic charging with 345mAh battery capacity and can deliver 10 days of battery life. It includes an extensive collection of over 100 Stylish Watch Faces. Additionally, it has 110+ Sports Modes for the athlete in you and is IP68 water resistant. Users can also count on the realme Watch 3 Pro for accurate health monitoring such as SpO2, heart rate, stress levels, and sleep quality.