realme announces the ‘realme Festive Days’ starting 8th September amazing discounts on smartphones and AIoT products on realme.com, Flipkart and Amazon

realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, today announced the beginning of its realme Festive Days sale. Between September 8 – September 16, realme will provide massive offers worth INR 700 crores for customers across smartphone and AIOT products on realme.com, Flipkart and Amazon.

As a brand that keeps cognizance of the youth’s needs and demands, realme has always sought ways to empower the youth by offering them a wide array of trend-setting, technologically advanced products across price segments. Forging ahead with an aspiration to provide leap-forward performance and becoming the number two smartphone brand in India in 2022, realme continues to add to the festivities by bringing exciting offers this festive season sale.

Commenting on the upcoming festive season sale, Mr Madhav Sheth, CEO, realme India, VP, realme and President, realme International Business Group, said, “We are elated to bring forth the most exciting offers on realme smartphones and AIoT products for our users during the upcoming festive season sale. Continuing with realme’s vision to democratize technology, we are always on the lookout to collaborate with our ecosystem partners to create the best possible deals for our consumers. Having recently completed four successful years, this sale is but a gesture of realme’s heartfelt gratitude to our consumers for the love and support that they have bestowed upon our brand. Out of realme’s 140 million users globally 70 million users are from India which accounts to 50% of the total Global users. and it brings us great joy to see that number only growing. We hope this auspicious festive season brings our fans happiness, love and good health.“

During the realme festive days, realme will offer discounts on various realme products including Smartphones, Laptops, Tablets, TWS, Speakers, Wearables, Smart Home products, and Personal Healthcare products.

All discount offers for realme festive days will be available on realme.com, Amazon and Flipkart.* Customers will be able to avail many offers that include INR 8,000 discount on realme GT 2 (8GB + 128 GB and 12GB + 256GB) on Flipkart and INR 5,000 discount on realme.com, and INR 15,000 discount on realme GT 2 Pro (8GB + 128 GB and 12GB + 256GB) on Flipkart and INR 5,000 discount on realme.com.

The other attractive deals for the customers include INR 2,500 discount on realme 95G (4GB + 64GB) on realme.com, INR 4,500 discount on realme 9 5G (6GB + 128GB) on Flipkart, INR 2,500 discount on realme 95G (6GB + 128GB) on realme.com, INR 4,000 discount on realme 9 Pro (6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB) on realme.com and Flipkart, INR 7,000 discount on realme 9 Pro+ (6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB) on Flipkart, and INR 4,000 discount on realme 9 Pro+ (6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB) on realme.com.

Being a holistic tech brand, realme has also introduced various new products in the AIOT segment and will continue to have exciting offers on AIoT products as well. Discounts of INR 14,000 on realme book Slim (i3) can be availed on Flipkart and realme.com, INR 200 discount on realme Buds Wireless 2S on Flipkart, realme.com, Amazon and Myntra, and INR 200 discount on realme Buds Air 3 on Flipkart and realme.com.