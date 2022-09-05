Lava announces “Service At Home” for all of its upcoming smartphones

Ads

Lava International Limited, an Indian mobile phone manufacturer, has extended its aftersales service to all its upcoming smartphones. Further expanding its Agni Mitra services, Lava is opening up their doorstep service by providing ‘Service at Home’ covering around 9,000 pincodes nationwide. The service request will be responded within two hours of filing a complaint and will be resolved within 48 hours.

With the launch of Blaze series in July 2022, Lava introduced this concept of service at home. Taking a step Lava is now going to provide this services for all upcoming smartphones, without limiting to the Blaze series.

This service can be availed within the phone’s warranty period via Lava’s official website, call centre, Lava care app and official whatsapp number, which can also be scanned through QR code printed on the box. In case of minor software and hardware issues, it will be resolved at home while in case of major issues the phone will be collected, repaired and delivered to the customer at home. Along with free pick-up and delivery, Lava also offers free screen replacement services to its customers.

“Service at Home is a one stop solution for all after sales requirements of a customer. We now offer this service for all upcoming smartphones as an effort to do away with the idea of long ques at service centres and elevate the customer experience. Also, the goal was to go beyond what was traditionally being offered to customers in terms of service. Experiencing a redefined customer service, users can unwind at home while a Lava representative fixes their smartphone” said, Mr Satya Sati, Head of Customer Service, Lava International Limited.

Ads

Lava’s service can be availed even in the remotest areas, as of July 31, 2021, we had 705 service centers and 60 service on wheels across India. Lava has both its internal resources and collaboration with third parties (Lava authorised service partners) to provide this service. In the past, Lava made efforts to improve customer service, including the introduction of ‘Service on Wheels’ (SVUS 2020 & Stevies Award 2020/2021) during pandemic and a dedicated relationship manager, ‘Agni Mitra’, for the company’s product Agni 5G. In the case of Agni, there has been an instance where Agni Mitra travelled with a consumer on a train to resolve his problem that too without any extra cost.