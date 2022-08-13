Lava announces customisation feature in Agni 5G Smartphones

Ads

Lava International Limited an Indian phone manufacturer has been continuously advancing its pursuit of product innovation and design. Keeping up the pace, Lava announces a new feature for its AGNI 5G smartphone (that was launched last year in November), allowing customers to personalise their phones by having their names etched on the back side of the phone with no additional cost.

Customers can avail the benefit of the customisation feature from the LAVA E-Store (www.lavamobiles.com) by simply entering their details to generate a coupon code and use the same to avail personalised engraving at no additional cost

Commenting on the announcement, Tejinder Singh, Product Head, Lava International said, “Customer centricity has always been the core focus of our business strategy and hence, Lava has been dedicatedly working on introducing new innovative features to its product portfolio. Currently, our main priority is making sure that the customising process is quick and simplified for all of our customers. We are constantly striving to enhance our products to meet the consumer demands and introducing this innovative special feature is another step in that direction.”

When it comes to innovation, Lava having robust research and development capabilities with a strong track record in product innovation and design, aims to be at the forefront. Lava has introduced many special features like a specially designed safety application for women in ‘BeU’ series phones, specialised ‘Lava Pulse’ series phones that develops a contactless talking thermometer and the smartphone MyZ which can be customised by customers and, today Lava is set to add another feather in its cap by introducing MYAGNI (Lava Agni 5G) that allows users to get their names engraved on the 5G smartphone at no additional cost.