Budget smartphone buyers in the sub-Rs. 10,000 price bracket has a new enticing option in the form of the new Lava Z2s. Priced at Rs. 7,299, the new Lava Z2s happens to be the third in the Z2s series after the Z2 and Z2 Max that the Indian smartphone manufacturer had launched earlier.

Lava Z2s specs

Powering the new Lava Z2s smartphone is an octa-core MediaTek Helio chipset that works in conjugation with 2 GB DDR4X RAM and 32 GB of native storage. This also happens to be the only model the phone is going to be available in though the storage can be enhanced to up to a max of 512 GB via microSD cards.

On the front, the Z2s features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display having a resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels. The display has a waterdrop notch at the top and has 2.5D curvature, which does make it look cool. There is a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top for enhanced protection.

The phone however features a single-lens rear cam comprising of an 8 MP sensor having an f/2.0 aperture. The camera however offers several pictures modes which include Beauty Mode, HDR Mode, Night Mode, and Portrait Mode. A 5 MP front shooter of f/2.2 aperture lets you shoot selfies or engage in video chats.

Connectivity options the phone comes with include Bluetooth V5 and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n. Then there is a USB Type C-port too, that again boasts of USB OTG support. The phone runs the Android 11 Go version right out of the box. Keeping everything running is the 5000 mAh power source onboard though the phone lacks fast charging support.

Lava Z2s price and availability

As already mentioned, the sole 2 GB + 32 GB variant of the phone is priced at Rs. 7,299. The phone is available via Amazon and Flipkart as well as the official Lava site as well, apart from several authorized offline stores too. The phone is available in a single shade of blue. Lava is also offering 100 days of free screen replacement warranty on the Z2s. Check out for other launch offers as well.