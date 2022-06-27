realme TechLife Watch R100 to go on sale starting June 28th, 2022

Ads

realme, one of India’s most popular tech-lifestyle brands, today announced the availability and sale date of its latest addition – the stylish and versatile realme Techlife Watch R100. The realme Techlife Watch R100 has a bluetooth calling function with a built-in high-performance microphone and speaker. It comes with a 380mAh large battery which can last up to 7 days and can be charged to 100% in just 2 hours.

The first sale for realme Techlife Watch R100 is scheduled for June 28, 12:00 noon onwards on realme.com, Flipkart & mainline channels. Buyers can avail of a Flat INR 500 instant discount on Flipkart and a flat INR 300 Instant Discount on realme.com with an additional INR 200 coupon discount as part of special launch offers.

realme Techlife Watch R100

The realme Techlife Watch R100 has an IP68 rating – which grants protection from hand washing, rain, sports, and even sweat to meet the needs of the user’s daily lifestyle and has undergone extensive testing for reliability, including the 50,000 button test. The round metal dial is a perfect combination of classic design and technology featuring an aluminum decorative bezel lending a premium look and feel to the stylish watch. It comes equipped with a 3.35cm (1.32″) large round display screen with a high resolution of 360*360 pixels that can display vivid and natural visuals. The display has a peak brightness of 450 nits. The realme Techlife Watch R100 strap is made of skin-friendly silicone material which is both soft and light, weighing only 46 grams, making it ideal for long-term use. realme Techlife watch R100 features 100+ stylish watch faces and 100+ sports modes to help users maintain records of their activity. The realme Teclife Watch R100 is also equipped with important health monitors such as an all-day heart rate and blood oxygen. The smartwatch keeps a check on the activity of users, and their health and alerts them in case of unusual activity.

Product Price Offer Offer price Sale date Ads realme TechLife Watch R100 (Black and Grey variants) INR 3,999 INR 500 instant discount on Flipkart INR 3,499 Sale starting June 28, 2022, 12:00 noon onwards INR 300 instant discount with

INR 200 coupon discount on realme.com on 28th June 2022 INR 3,499