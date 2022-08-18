Realme TechLife Buds T100 launched in India with AI ENC & low latency mode

Ads

realme, India’s fastest-growing technology brand demonstrated its audacious vision of ‘Dare to leap’ with the introduction of its much-anticipated realme Techlife Buds T100 under its Techlife ecosystem. realme Techlife Buds T100 is realme’s most affordable stem design TWS Buds with bold design.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Madhav Sheth, CEO, realme India, VP, realme and President, realme International Business Group said, “We are extremely delighted to launch new technologically advanced TWS based on realme’s highly advanced innovation. Over the past two years, realme has expanded its product range and offered a variety of hearable devices, capturing almost 10% of the market share in Q1 2022 and we are confident that this new product will accelerate realme’s expansion in the hearable market. realme Techlife Buds T100 focuses more on the user’s comfort featuring 10mm Dynamic Bass Driver, 28 Hours Playback time, and the most affordable stem design and will provide our customers with an immersive experience with no compromise on product features and quality.”

realme Techlife Buds T100 provides a total of 28 hours of total playback time and comes with a Two-tone Hit Color Design. It features a 10mm Dynamic Bass Driver Real HD Sound , making the sound quality more flexible and the bass more stable and impressive along with AI ENC Noise Cancellation for Calls which eliminates background noise during a call, allowing the other person to hear more clearly and have a more interesting discussion. realme Techlife Buds T100 supports fast charging which allows 2 hours of typical usage for users with just 10 mins of charging. It also comes with Real Acoustic Technology which will bring users a richer listening experience in different modes. realme Techlife Buds T100 offers three personalized EQ modes to select: Bright, Balanced, and Bass boost+ and comes with a 88ms Super Low Latency enabling a buttery-smooth audio gaming experience for users. It also features Bluetooth 5.3 Connectivity, touch controls, Instant connection and supports IPX5 water resistance making it the most comfortable product for users. It will be available in two amazing colors- Black and Blue and is priced at INR 1499. The first sale is scheduled to live from 24th August, 2022, 12 noon onwards on realme.com, Flipkart & mainline channels.

Price and sale details

Product Colour Price (INR) First sale price First sale date realme Techlife Buds T100 Black INR 1499 INR 1299 24th August 12:00 noon. Available at realme.com, Flipkart and mainline channels