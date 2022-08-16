realme C25s & realme narzo 50A latest update released

Ads

realme, India’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, has rolled out the August 2022 new OTA Changelog update for realme C25s & realme narzo 50A users. The update offers several new features, optimized network compatibility, and will provide system stability.

The update reaffirms realme’s commitment to providing regular and timely updates to its devices. realme C25s, launched on June 8, 2021 & realme narzo 50A launched on April 25, 2022, are now fetching the August OTA Changelog update. Both the smartphones are equipped with cutting-edge features and offer the best-in-class smartphone experience to users. The OTA update is being rolled out in phases, with users receiving a push message to download it. The upgrade will be rolled out to a select group of users today, with a wider distribution following in a few days. Alternatively, it can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update.