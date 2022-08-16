Home News realme C25s & realme narzo 50A latest update released

realme C25s & realme narzo 50A latest update released

By
PC-Tablet News Desk
-
Ads

realme, India’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, has rolled out the August 2022 new OTA Changelog update for realme C25s & realme narzo 50A users. The update offers several new features, optimized network compatibility, and will provide system stability.

The update reaffirms realme’s commitment to providing regular and timely updates to its devices. realme C25s, launched on June 8, 2021 & realme narzo 50A launched on April 25, 2022, are now fetching the August OTA Changelog update. Both the smartphones are equipped with cutting-edge features and offer the best-in-class smartphone experience to users. The OTA update is being rolled out in phases, with users receiving a push message to download it. The upgrade will be rolled out to a select group of users today, with a wider distribution following in a few days. Alternatively, it can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update.

Ads
Previous articleSony launches BRAVIA XR 85X95K 4K Mini LED
Next articlemoto g32 goes on sale today on Flipkart
PC-Tablet News Desk
This is our News Desk account being managed by our News Staff to publish the latest news and updates. You can reach out to us at editor@pc-tablet.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR