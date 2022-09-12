realme sells over 300,000 units from the starting of realme Festive Days sale till date

Ads

realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, today announced new milestones that it has achieved during its realme Festive Days sale. The sale, which kicked off on September 8, has already sold over 300,000 units and more than 50,000 purchases of the realme Savings Pass from the starting of the sale till now. The realme festive days will be live till September 16.

Commenting on the success, Mr Madhav Sheth, CEO, realme India, VP, realme and President, realme International Business Group said, “The festive season has always been an exciting time for us, and this year seems to be extra special. We have offered massive discounts across all our products and are glad to see that our users are making the best of these offers. We have introduced a special realme Savings Pass too and have seen an uptake in its sales. We are grateful to the fans who showed love to realme.”

To kickstart the sale and introduce the offers to the users, Mr Madhav Sheth was also part of Flipkart’s Live Commerce on September 8, which garnered over 100,000 concurrent views.

The realme Festive Days sale is live until September 16 on realme.com, Flipkart, and Amazon, during which the brand is providing offers worth INR 700 crores which will include up to INR 15,000 discount on smartphones and up to INR 12,000 discount on AIoT products.