realme participates in ‘Flipkart Electronics Sale’ from August 21: Find the deals and offer details here

Ads

realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, has announced its participation in ‘Flipkart Electronics Sale’ bringing exciting offers and super-saving deals for customers on realme Smart TV X FHD 40*” and Smart TV X FHD 43*” starting August 21st to August 25th.

Through ‘Flipkart Electronics Sale’ realme is set to offer lucrative deals on realme Smart TV X FHD (40’ and 43” models) with a flat discount offer of INR 1000 off and a prepaid discount offer of INR 1000 on Flipkart. Additionally, customers will also be able to avail additional bank offers of a 10% discount on SBI Cards up to INR 1500.

The realme smart TV X FHD comes with a bezel-less ultra-bright full HD display that enhances the user viewing experience. With bezels as thin as 5.76mm, this television becomes the immersive smart cinema viewing device that your living room needs. It comes with Chroma Boost Picture Engine that uses an advanced algorithm to enhance the overall picture quality and improve the color and contrast to deliver stunning visuals. Powered by the powerful MediaTek processor with its built-in ARM Cortex A55 CPU. The 1GB+8GB combination gives you a super smooth experience. Inside the realme TV X, are two pairs of symmetrical speakers, each comprising one full-range speaker and one tweeter. The realme Smart TV X supports Bluetooth 5.0 and 5GHz Wifi, which lets users experience the new generation of wireless networks with much higher speeds.

Ads

Offer Details:

Model Name Price Offer Offer Price Sale Date realme Smart TV X FHD 40*” INR 21,999 . Flat discount of INR 1,000 . Prepaid Discount of INR 1,000 . Bank offer (SBI) of 10% up to INR 1,500 INR 18,499 Flipkart Electronics Sale starts from August 21st to August 25th realme Smart TV X FHD 43*” INR 24,999 INR 21,499