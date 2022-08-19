realme narzo 30 Pro 5G, realme C20 & realme X7 5G latest update released

Ads

realme, India’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, has rolled out the August 2022 new OTA Changelog update for realme narzo 30 Pro 5G, realme C20 and realme X7 5G users. The update offers several new features, optimized network compatibility, and will provide system stability.

The update reaffirms realme’s commitment to providing regular and timely updates to its devices. Continuing the trend, realme narzo 30 Pro 5G and realme C20 launched in February 2021 and April 2021 respectively are now fetching the August OTA Changelog update. realme X7 5G which launched in February 2021 is also receiving the new OTA Changelog update for August 2022- which is dedicated to improving the overall user experience.

The OTA update is being rolled out in phases, with users receiving a push message to download it. The upgrade will be rolled out to a select group of users today, with a wider distribution following in a few days. Alternatively, it can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update.



Ads

The changelog reads as below:

realme narzo 30 Pro 5G

UI Version: RMX2117_11.F.04

Security: Integrates the July and August 2022 Android security patches.

System: Fixes some known issues to improve system stability.

realme C20

UI Version: RMX3061_11.A.63

Security: Integrates the August 2022 Android security patch.

System: Improves system performance and stability.

realme X7 5G

UI Version: RMX3092_11.F.06

Security: Integrates the July & August 2022 Android security patches.

System: Improves system stability and performance.

For additional information visit:

realme narzo 30 Pro 5G: https://c.realme.com/in/post-details/1560479864018997248

realme C20: https://c.realme.com/in/post-details/1560480019162107904

realme X7 5G: https://c.realme.com/in/post-details/1560153707935551488