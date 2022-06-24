realme officially rolls out UI 3.0 Open Beta Access for realme narzo 30 Pro 5G

Ads

realme, India’s first brand to launch a 5G enabled smartphone, has opened applications for realme UI 3.0 open beta version for the users of realme realme narzo 30 Pro 5G; following the realme UI 3.0 (Android 12) roadmap.

realme UI 3.0, which is based on Android 12, offers limitless customization choices to cater to Gen Z’s rich imagination and creativity. The latest Open Beta version will be chosen as the stable version and will be rolled out to all narzo 30 Pro 5G users starting June 24, 2022.

The update reiterate realme’s promise to offer timely and frequent updates for two years after a device launch. Following the same roadmap, realme narzo 30 Pro 5G, which was released in February 2021, is currently providing users with the June 2022 realme UI 3.0 updates. The realme UI 3.0 early access is rolled out and applications will be accepted in batches. The update is going to be available to a limited set of users initially followed by a larger rollout later.

Ads

realme UI 3.0 will stay true to the product’s inspiration of seamless fun while also improving functionality, fluency, customizability, security, and privacy, all of which are important to young users. realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 brings unlimited customization options to meet Gen Z’s rich imagination and creativity. It includes a new aesthetic with Fluid Space Design and Sketchpad AOD, as well as additional privacy-protecting features and system-wide upgrades to make your realme smartphone experience faster, fluid, and entertaining.

realme narzo 30 Pro 5G

Required version：RMX2117_11.C.12 / RMX2117_11.C.13

For more information visit:

realme narzo 30 Pro 5G: https://c.realme.com/in/post- details/1540258296370360320