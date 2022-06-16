realme narzo 50 receives early access to realme UI 3.0 update with user-friendly optimizations

realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, has started rolling out early access to realme UI 3.0 update for the users of realme narzo 50 following the realme UI 3.0 (Android 12) roadmap.

realme UI 3.0, which is based on Android 12, offers limitless customization choices to cater to Gen Z’s insatiable curiosity and inventiveness. The early access program intends to give fans a first look at the realme UI’s new features, which are based on Android 12 roadmap.

The upgrade also underlines realme’s commitment to provide its devices with regular and timely updates. And continuing the trend realme narzo 50 devices are now releasing the June realme UI 3.0 updates for users The realme UI 3.0 early access is rolled out and applications will be accepted in batches. The update is going to be available for a limited set of users initially followed by a larger rollout later.

realme UI 3.0 will stay true to the product’s inspiration of seamless fun while also improving functionality, fluency, customizability, security,, and privacy, all of which are important to young users. realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 brings unlimited customization options to meet Gen Z’s rich imagination and creativity. It introduces a refreshing look with Fluid Space Design and Sketchpad AOD, new features to help protect your privacy, and improvements across the entire system to make your realme smartphone experience faster, fluid and fun.

Early Access Application:

1. Make sure your realme narzo 50 has a 60%+ battery.

2. Update your device to the required UI version → RMX3286_11.A.54 / RMX3286_11.A.55 / RMX3286_11.A.56

3 . Apply for the Early access via the Software Update Application channel:

(Settings → Software Update → Tap on the settings icon in the top right corner → Trial Version → Apply Now → Submit your details followed by quiz)