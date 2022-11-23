realme officially rolls out Android 13 Open Beta for realme 9i 5G

realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone, has started rolling out the open beta update for the users of realme 9i 5G following the realme Android 13 roadmap.

Android 13, offers limitless customization choices to cater to Gen Z’s rich imagination and creativity. The Open Beta program intends to give fans a first look at new features which are based on the Android 13 roadmap. realme users may now try out the Android 13 version for the first time thanks to this beta program.

The upgrade also underlines realme’s commitment to provide its devices with regular and timely updates for two years post-launch. Continuing the trend realme 9i 5G launched in August 2022 has begun fetching the UI 3.0 open beta updates today. The latest Open Beta version will be chosen as the stable version and rolled out to all users. realme UI 3.0 will stay true to the product’s inspiration of seamless fun while also improving functionality, fluency, customizability, security, and privacy, all of which are important to young users. realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 brings unlimited customization options to meet Gen Z’s rich imagination and creativity. It introduces a refreshing look with Fluid Space Design and Sketchpad AOD, new features to help protect your privacy, and improvements across the entire system to make your realme smartphone experience faster, more fluid, and more fun.