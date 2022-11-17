Press note on realme officially rolls out Android 13 for realme GT NEO 3

realme, the India’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, has started early access rollout of Android 13 for the users of realme GT NEO 3 following the realme Android 13 roadmap.

Android 13, offers limitless customization choices to cater to Gen Z’s rich imagination and creativity. The early access program intends to give fans a first look at new features which are based on the Android 13 roadmap. realme users may now try out the Android 13 version for the first time thanks to this beta program.

The upgrade also underlines realme’s commitment to provide its devices with regular and timely updates for two years post-launch. Continuing the trend realme GT NEO 3, launched in April 2022, is now getting realme UI 3.0 based on Android 13 for users. The roll-out has now opened in November, 2022 and will be accepted in batches.

The update is going to be available to a limited set of users initially followed by a larger rollout later. Installing the Early Access software on your secondary smartphone is advised, as the version will be undergoing improvements for a more refined and smoother experience.

Also, to receive this update, please make sure your device is updated to the required version:

realme GT NEO 3: RMX3561_11.A.15, RMX3561_11.A.16;

realme GT NEO 3 150W: RMX3563_11.A.15, RMX3563_11.A.16

Additional details:

Step 1: Download the rollback package on your phone and remember the location.

Step 2: Enter recovery mode to roll back:

Turn off your phone–>Long press the volume down and power buttons at the same time enter recovery mode–>Choose the language –>Install from storage–> Input your screen-locked password–>Find & tap the rollback package to go back to the previous version.