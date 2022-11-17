realme 10 Pro series officially first launched in China, starting from RMB 1599

realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, has just released the realme 10 Pro+ and 10 Pro in China. realme 10 Pro+ delivers a flagship-level 120Hz curved display with 2160Hz PWM dimming. Additionally, it has an attractive hyperspace design with an ultra-light body and a 108MP ProLight camera, strong performance with Dimensity 1080 5G Chipset, and up to 12GB+8GB dynamic RAM. Users can also experience the latest upgraded UI4.0 for the first time on realme 10 Pro+ out of the box. realme 10 Pro+ starts at RMB 1699 (8GB+128GB) Variant in China.

Besides, realme 10 Pro, with a price starting at RMB 1599 (8GB+256GB ) Variant, is equipped with a 120Hz boundless display with 1mm ultra-slim side bezels, providing an overall visual and eye-popping experience. Moreover, realme 10 Pro features the segment-leading SD 695 5G processor,108MP Pro Light Camera, Hyperspace design, and realme UI 4.0 out of the box.

Flagship-level 120Hz Curved Display with realme’s narrowest bottom bezel of any curved smartphone.

Smartphones with curved displays are always regarded as high-end and premium models because of their beautiful look, advanced grip experience, and high cost to produce compared to flat displays. Coming with a 2.33mm, realme’s narrowest bottom bezel yet, the realme 10 Pro+ provides a flagship-level 120Hz curved for young users with a more accessible price tag.

In addition, this curved display also delivers 2160Hz PWM dimming, which is 4.5 times higher than the conventional 480Hz PWM in most flagship smartphones. As a result, it protects the eyes while maintaining accurate colors on display in dark environments.

Hyperspace Design with 173g and 7.78mm Ultra-light Body

When it comes to the design, fans will be amazed to see the hyperspace design inspired by the concept of hyperspace tunnels. The refracted light of the design appears as if the light is being stretched to the limit at ultra-high speeds and creates a dynamic three-dimensional effect. With every turn of the hand and with every new angle comes a new light and new vision. realme 10 Pro+ realizes this trendsetting design in a 173g lightweight and 7.78mm Ultra-slim Body with a 5000 mAh massive battery.

108MP ProLight Camera and Dimensity 1080 5G Chipset

Coming with 108MP Prolight camera, realme 10 Pro+ is the first device in realme number series to go with HyperShot Imaging Architecture which includes the latest AI photography Engine, such as QuickShot Acceleration Engine, Image Fusion Engine, and Super Nightscape Engine.

With the segment-leading Dimensity 1080 5G Chipset based on TSMC’s 6nm manufacturing process, realme 10 Pro+ shows a higher and more stable gaming frame rate on the mainstream game with ultra-low power consumption. Additionally, it provides the largest up to 12GB+8GB dynamic RAM in segment and a pressure-free storage space of up to 256GB.

Both realme 10 Pro+ and realme 10 Pro meet the diverse needs of young users with a leap-forward display and 108MP ProLight Camera. Hence, to empower youth to be more daring through leap-forward technology and design.