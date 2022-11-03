realme officially rolls out Android 13 Early Access for narzo 50 Pro 5G

realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, has started early access roll out of Android 13 for the users of narzo 50 Pro 5G following the realme Android 13 roadmap.

Android 13, offers limitless customization choices to cater to Gen Z’s rich imagination and creativity. The early access program intends to give fans a first look at new features which are based on the Android 13 roadmap. realme users may now try out the Android 13 version for the first time thanks to this beta program.

The upgrade also underlines realme’s commitment to provide its devices with regular and timely updates for two years post launch. Continuing the trend, narzo 50 Pro 5G, launched in May 2022 has rolled out realme UI 3.0 November, 2022 updates for users. The application channel opened on 31st October, 2022 and the applications are being accepted in batches and will be available to limited users. Installing the Early Access software on your secondary smartphone is advised, as being early software there might be bugs and some apps might not work properly.

Additional details:

Early Access Application

Users should ensure that their narzo 50 Pro 5G smartphones should have 60%+ battery. Update the device to the required UI version →RMX3395_11.A.05 / RMX3395_11.A.06 Apply for Early access via the Software Update Application channel:

(Settings → Software Update → Tap on the settings icon in the top right corner → Trial Version → Apply Now → Submit your details and finish the quiz).