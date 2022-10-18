Home News realme narzo 50i & realme C30 receive a new OTA Changelog update...

realme narzo 50i & realme C30 receive a new OTA Changelog update for October 2022

By
PC-Tablet News Desk
-

realme, India’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, has rolled out the October 2022 new OTA Changelog update for realme narzo 50i  and realme C30 users. The update offers several new features, optimized network compatibility, and will provide system stability. 

The update reaffirms realme’s commitment to providing regular and timely updates to its devices. Continuing the trend, realme narzo 50i  launched in September 2021 and realme C30 launched September June 2022 respectively are now fetching the October OTA Changelog update. 

The OTA update is being rolled out in phases, with users receiving a push message to download it. The upgrade will be rolled out to a select group of users today, with a wider distribution following in a few days. Alternatively, it can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update.

The changelog reads as below:

realme narzo 50i

UI Version:   RMX3506_11.A.53

System

  • Fixed some known issues and improved system stability

realme C30

 UI Version:  RMX3581_11.A.47

System

  • Fixed some known issues and improved system stability

For additional information visit

realme narzo 50i: https://c.realme.com/in/post-details/1581987800390144000

realme C30: https://c.realme.com/in/post-details/1581987555992211456

Previous articleViewSonic India Brings to you The Best Diwali Gifts for Tech Lovers
PC-Tablet News Desk
This is our News Desk account being managed by our News Staff to publish the latest news and updates. You can reach out to us at editor@pc-tablet.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR