realme narzo 50i & realme C30 receive a new OTA Changelog update for October 2022

realme, India’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, has rolled out the October 2022 new OTA Changelog update for realme narzo 50i and realme C30 users. The update offers several new features, optimized network compatibility, and will provide system stability.

The update reaffirms realme’s commitment to providing regular and timely updates to its devices. Continuing the trend, realme narzo 50i launched in September 2021 and realme C30 launched September June 2022 respectively are now fetching the October OTA Changelog update.

The OTA update is being rolled out in phases, with users receiving a push message to download it. The upgrade will be rolled out to a select group of users today, with a wider distribution following in a few days. Alternatively, it can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update.

The changelog reads as below:

realme narzo 50i

UI Version: RMX3506_11.A.53

System

Fixed some known issues and improved system stability

realme C30

UI Version: RMX3581_11.A.47

System

Fixed some known issues and improved system stability

For additional information visit:

realme narzo 50i: https://c.realme.com/in/post-details/1581987800390144000

realme C30: https://c.realme.com/in/post-details/1581987555992211456