realme is all set to launch the realme Narzo 50 smartphone in the country on February 24th. The phone is set to come with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 4G SoC and come with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The phone will get a triple camera setup on the rear with the main 50MP sensor, a 2MP B&W sensor and a 2MP macro lens. It will also get a 16MP selfie snapper on the front. The Narzo 50 is expected to be juiced by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

realme Narzo 50 specsheet

6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD, 120Hz refresh rate

MediaTek Helio G96 processor

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64/128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable up to 256GB via microSD

Rear Camera – 50MP, 2MP B&W, 2MP macro camera

Front Camera – 16MP

Android 11 with realmeUI

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

3.5mm audio jack, side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS

5,000mAh battery with 33W Fast Charging

Pricing & Availability

The realme Narzo 50 is expected to launch in two colours and two RAM/storage options. It will be priced similar to the realme 9i and will be on sale starting March on Amazon and realme.com.