realme launches realme PAD X, watch 3, Flat Monitor, Buds Air 3 Neo and Buds Wireless 2S in India

realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, has today made numerous additions to its extended AIoT portfolio. The brand expanded its wearables, hearables, and tablets segment with the launch of realme Watch 3, realme Buds Air 3 Neo, realme Buds Wireless 2S, and realme PAD X. Along with that, realme also entered new categories to further expand its TechLife Ecosystem portfolio with the realme Flat Monitor, realme Keyboard and realme Pencil. These products have been launched as part of realme’s ‘1+5+T’ strategy, which aims to deepen realme’s commitment to providing its consumers with an aspirational, trendsetting lifestyle that is in step with the newest technological breakthroughs.

Commenting on the mega launch, Mr. Madhav Sheth, CEO, realme India, VP, realme and President, realme International Business Group said, “realme believes in challenging and altering the status quo via innovative design and performance. It has always aimed to provide Indian consumers with the finest tech-lifestyle experience possible, and introducing a diversified and comprehensive variety of AIOT products underscores that commitment. We have reinforced our focus on being a 5G democratizer in India this year and offering high-performing tech lifestyle products for our consumers to experience a smart, flexible, trendsetting, and connected lifestyle. We are driving constant efforts to build an entire ecosystem of products with the smartphone as the hub, and the support we have received from our users over the past few years has been heartening. We are truly grateful to all of them.”

realme PAD X is the brand’s latest addition to its tablet segment and is the first 5G tablet in the segment.

It is powered by a 6 nm Snapdragon 695 processor providing strong performance and brilliant image quality. Featuring a 10.95’’ WUXGA+ Full View Display with TÜV Rheinland protection and a screen-to-body ratio of 84%+, the realme PAD X is full of industry-leading features.

It comes with an innovative limelight function, revolutionizing the video calling experience for users. Its intelligent movement tracking helps in keeping the person in centre of the frame and the auto-framing feature simulates the focal length change when the camera is moving.The feature will be available on Zoom, Google Meet, and Google Duo from day one and soon on others as well.

It is also realme’s first tablet to support Multi-screen Collaboration and houses an 8340mAh battery, the largest battery capacity in the segment.

It is equipped with a 33W dart charge and also supports reverse charging. Featuring Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos for amazing sound quality along, the realme PAD X boasts a 13MP Rear Camera and 105° 8MP Wide-angle Front Camera that takes clear and bright pictures. Available in two colors – Glacier Blue and Glowing Grey, the realme PAD X will have three variants – 4GB 64GB Wifi priced at INR 19,999, 4GB 64GB Wifi+5G priced at INR 25,999, and 6GB 128GB Wifi+5G priced at INR 27,999. The first sale for realme PAD X is scheduled for August 1, 12 noon onwards on flipkart.com, realme.com & mainline channels.

Supporting the realme PAD X, realme introduced the realme Smart Keyboard and realme Pencil, which when paired with the realme PAD X, enhances the users’ experience. The realme Smart Keyboard comes with a 1.3mm key travel distance, which makes it an ideal partner for lengthy typing sessions. It uses skin-friendly PU material to provide a completely enjoyable typing experience and allows users to use multiple Fn key combinations and task key combinations to quickly handle multitasking efficiently. Its ultra-large 280mAh battery provides 112 hours of non-stop typing support, and it can be connected with the realme PAD X seamlessly via Bluetooth. realme Pencil boasts an outstanding 4096 level pressure sensitivity, a 240Hz sampling rate, 60° sideways writing, and extremely low latency for seamless writing and drawing. It supports magnetic wireless charging, has a battery life of 10.6 hours and can support up to 25 minutes of writing time with a one-minute charge. Users can purchase the realme Smart Keyboard at INR 4999 and realme Pencil at INR 5499 very soon on flipkart.com, realme.com & mainline channels

The realme Watch 3 is the largest screen Bluetooth calling smartwatch in its segment. It comes with a bright, super large, full touch screen display of 1.8”, and a professional AI noise cancellation algorithm. It features a vacuum-plated reflective metallic frame and its curved design keeps the mid-frame thin, giving the whole watch a slimmer and lighter look. The watch is equipped with a 340mAh high efficient battery which can last up to 7 days. For the sportsman inside you, the realme Watch 3 comes with 110+ Sports Modes including outdoor running, boxing, rowing machine, Golf, Strength Training, Elliptical, Outdoor cycle, and yoga among others. Users can also rely on the realme Watch 3 for accurate health monitoring such as SpO2 level, heart rate levels, stress monitoring and sleep quality. Featuring over 100 stylish watch faces, the realme Watch 3 comes with IP68 Water Resistance and will be available for users in two colors – Black and Grey. Priced at INR 3499, realme Watch 3 will go on sale starting August 2, 12 noon on flipkart.com, realme.com and mainline channels.

realme Buds Air 3 Neo is the brand’s latest addition to its hearables portfolio and is a budget audio superstar. Featuring a premium design that distinguishes itself in this price range, the realme Buds Air 3 Neo comes with a 10mm dynamic driver and AI ENC Noise Cancellation for calls which eliminate background noise during a call, allowing the other person to hear more clearly and have a more interesting discussion. The realme Buds Air Neo is capable of providing a total of 7 hours for music playback for a single earbud and 30 hours with the charging case.

It supports quick charging and can support 2 hours of playback on a 10-minute charge. realme Buds Air 3 Neo is the first to support Dolby Atmos in the existing price range bringing stereo surround sound quality and offering users to choose the corresponding sound according to the use of the environment and use scenarios. In addition, it has convenient touch control and comes with a low-latency mode for gaming enthusiasts. The realme Buds Air 3 Neo is available in two colors – Blue and White and is priced at INR 1999. The first sale is scheduled to go live on July 27, 12 noon onwards on flipkart.com, realme.com & mainline channels.

realme Flat Monitor is the brand’s full vision HD monitor featuring a lean, bezel-less design.

It offers a high refresh rate of 75Hz and its premium Full HD resolution produces crisp details for images, videos, movies, games and more, providing the perfect viewing experience. The realme Flat Monitor’s 6.9mm Ultra-thin profile gives it a premium futuristic look, making it your ideal desk companion. The realme Flat FullHD Monitor comes with a 178° Wide viewing angle and multiple ports for connectivity that Includes HDMI, VGA, and Type-C. Supported by a trendy-looking aluminum display stand, the realme Flat Monitor will be priced at INR 12,999 with its first sale scheduled for July 29, 12 noon onwards on flipkart.com, realme.com & mainline channels.

realme Buds Wireless 2S provides adaptive clarity and stable sound with AI ENC noise cancellation. It can provide up to 24 hours of playback time and supports quick charging, offering 7 hours of listening in just a 20-minute charge. It has a convenient feature of a voice assistant on your fingertips and offers dual devices fast switching. Priced at INR 1499, the first sale for the realme Buds Wireless 2s is scheduled for July 26, 2:00 PM onwards on amazon.in, flipkart.com, realme.com & mainline channels.

Price and sale details for realme PAD X:

Product Color Variant Price Offer Price Sales date and offers realme PAD X Glacier Blue and Glowing Grey 4GB+64 Wifi INR 19,999 INR 17,999 Bank offer : Flat INR 2000 off on SBI & HDFC Bank Cards First Sale : August 1, 12 noon onwards on flipkart.com, realme.com & mainline channels 4GB+64GB Wifi & 5G INR 25,999 INR 23,999 6GB+128GB Wifi & 5G INR 27,999 INR 25,999

Price and sale details for realme Watch 3, realme Buds Air Neo 3 and realme Buds Wireless 2

Product Color Price Offer Price Sales date and offers realme Watch 3 Black and Grey INR 3499 INR 2999 August 2 12:00 noon onwards on flipkart.com, realme.com & mainline channels realme Buds Air 3 Neo Blue and White INR 1999 INR 1699 July 27 12:00 noon onwards on flipkart.com, realme.com & mainline channels realme Buds Wireless 2s N/A INR 1499 INR 1299 July 26 12:00 noon onwards on amazon.in, flipkart.com, realme.com & mainline channels

Price and sale details for realme Flat Monitor, realme Keyboard and realme Pencil:

Product Price (INR)

Offer Price Sale date & offers realme Flat Monitor INR 12999 INR 10999 July 29 12:00 noon onwards on realme.com, flipkart.com and mainline channels realme Smart Keyboard INR 4999 NA Coming soon on flipkart.com, realme.com & mainline channels realme Pencil INR 5499 NA Coming soon on flipkart.com, realme.com & mainline channels