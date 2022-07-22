realme’s upcoming PAD X to feature industry-leading limelight functionality, revolutionizing tab video calling

Ads

realme, India’s most trusted technology brand is gearing up to launch its highly anticipated realme PAD X, the first 5G tablet in its segment in India on July 26. The realme PAD X will feature an industry-leading limelight functionality in the device, making it a fantastic tablet for video calling.

Taking the baton forward from the first gen arealme Pad which debuted in 2021 and bolstered realme’s aim for building a connected world, realme has garnered resounding success in the tablet segment. The new realme PAD X comes with the Limelight function, which supports up to five persons simultaneously in the call. The feature will be available on Zoom, Google Meet, and Google Duo from day one and soon on others as well.

Taking user experience to the next level, the Limelight feature keeps the subject of the video in the center of the frame at all times by intelligently following their movements. It includes Camera Auto Framing, which replicates the effect of a real camera’s rotating gimbal and changing focal length rather than just cropping the frame. It also comes with a 105° Wide-angle Front Camera & stimulates the camera moving effect as if it were in the hand of a photographer using a self-developed algorithm.

realme aims to bring the best tech-lifestyle experience to Indian consumers and the introduction of the diverse and broad range of features in the upcoming realme PAD X reinforces thata commitment.