realme has been awarded “The Performer of the Week” by Flipkart during this Big Billion Days sale, reiterating its commitment to providing seamless customer service

realme, the most trusted technology brand, has been recognized as ‘The Performer of the Week’ by Flipkart ) for the last 6 consecutive weeks, owing to excellent customer service provided by realme during this Big Billion Days sale on the platform. Additionally, for the past six weeks, realme has also maintained a 97% NPS (Net Promoter Score) and a more than 95% 24-hour installation rate for its smart TVs. These milestones are a testimony to our commitment to serving and providing a seamless experience to our customers.

In an effort to provide its users with smooth and seamless end-to-end customer support, realme also launched realme Care service system last month. In India, realme’s 70 million+ consumers can now easily reach customer support through 1000+ service centers nationwide as well as online and offline touchpoints including social media and WhatsApp. Additionally, realme has unveiled realme Care+, which is priced affordably starting at INR 489. With the Privileged plan, customers can choose from various packages that include an extended 1-year warranty, screen protection for a year, and accidental and liquid protection for a year.

Commenting on the achievement Mr. Madhav Sheth, CEO, realme India, VP, realme, and President, realme International Business Group said, “I am ecstatic to see realme accomplishing multiple milestones on a strong growth trajectory. Nothing makes us happier than seeing satisfied, happy consumers. We are certain that this success story will continue as long as we remain true to the spirit of ‘Dare to Leap’ and focus our efforts on empowering today’s youthful consumers with innovative, market-defining products and seamless customer experience. We would also like to attribute our success to users for showering unwavering love, support, and faith in us, which motivated us to deliver nothing but the best for them.”

realme’s aim has always been to provide products & services that can satisfy the diverse needs of our large customer base and will continue to enhance and build further solutions to enhance customer experience.