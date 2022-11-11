Home News realme 7 Pro, realme X7 Max 5G, realme C30s and realme 9...

realme 7 Pro, realme X7 Max 5G, realme C30s and realme 9 5G received new OTA Changelog update for November 2022

By
PC-Tablet News Desk
-

realme, India’s fastest growing smartphone brand, has rolled out the new OTA  Changelog update for the users of  realme 7 Pro,  realme X7 Max 5G, realme C30s and realme 9 5G for the month of November. The update offers several new features, optimized network compatibility, and will provide system stability.

The update reaffirms realme’s commitment to providing regular and timely updates to its devices. Continuing the trend, realme 7 Pro, realme X7 Max 5G, realme C30s and realme 9 5G  launched in September 2020, May 2021, September 2022 and March 2022 respectively are now fetching the November OTA Changelog update.

The OTA update is being rolled out in phases, with users receiving a push message to download it. The upgrade will be rolled out to a select group of users today, with a wider distribution following in a few days. Alternatively, it can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update.

Change Log Details

realme 7 Pro

UI Version: RMX2170_11.F.23

Security

  • Integrates the October 2022 Android security patches.

System

  • Improves system performance in some scenarios.

realme X7 Max 5G

UI Version:   RMX3031_11.C.16

Security

  • Integrates the October 2022 Android security patches.

System

  • Improves system performance and stability.

realme C30s

UI Version:   RMX3690_12.A.32

System

  • Fixed some known black screen or auto power off issues and improved system stability

Security

  • Updated Android security patch: September , 2022

realme 9 5G

UI Version:  RMX3388_11.C.05

Security

  • Integrates the October 2022 Android security patch to enhance system security.

System

  • Improves system performance and stability.
Previous articleAmazon TV Saving Days Sale: Westinghouse TV offers exclusive offers on all Smart TV.
PC-Tablet News Desk
This is our News Desk account being managed by our News Staff to publish the latest news and updates. You can reach out to us at editor@pc-tablet.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR