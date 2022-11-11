realme 7 Pro, realme X7 Max 5G, realme C30s and realme 9 5G received new OTA Changelog update for November 2022

realme, India’s fastest growing smartphone brand, has rolled out the new OTA Changelog update for the users of realme 7 Pro, realme X7 Max 5G, realme C30s and realme 9 5G for the month of November. The update offers several new features, optimized network compatibility, and will provide system stability.

The update reaffirms realme’s commitment to providing regular and timely updates to its devices. Continuing the trend, realme 7 Pro, realme X7 Max 5G, realme C30s and realme 9 5G launched in September 2020, May 2021, September 2022 and March 2022 respectively are now fetching the November OTA Changelog update.

The OTA update is being rolled out in phases, with users receiving a push message to download it. The upgrade will be rolled out to a select group of users today, with a wider distribution following in a few days. Alternatively, it can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update.

Change Log Details

realme 7 Pro

UI Version: RMX2170_11.F.23

Security

Integrates the October 2022 Android security patches.

System

Improves system performance in some scenarios.

realme X7 Max 5G

UI Version: RMX3031_11.C.16

Security

Integrates the October 2022 Android security patches.

System

Improves system performance and stability.

realme C30s

UI Version: RMX3690_12.A.32

System

Fixed some known black screen or auto power off issues and improved system stability

Security

Updated Android security patch: September , 2022

realme 9 5G

UI Version: RMX3388_11.C.05

Security

Integrates the October 2022 Android security patch to enhance system security.

System