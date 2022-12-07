realme GT Neo 3T receive a new OTA Changelog update for December 2022

realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, has rolled out the new OTA Changelog update for the users of realme GT Neo 3T for the month of December. The update offers several new features, optimized network compatibility, and will provide system stability.

The update reaffirms realme’s commitment to providing regular and timely updates to its devices. Continuing the trend, realme GT Neo 3T launched in September 2022 respectively are now fetching the December OTA Changelog update.

The OTA update is being rolled out in phases, with users receiving a push message to download it. The upgrade will be rolled out to a select group of users today, with a wider distribution following in a few days. Alternatively, it can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update.

Change Log Details

realme GT Neo 3T

UI Version: RMX3371_11.A.09

System