Amazon launches the All-New Kindle featuring better display and greater storage

Amazon today announced the next generation All-New Kindle—the lightest and most compact Kindle that lets you read effortlessly anytime and anywhere. The 16GB variant of the All-New Kindle has been launched at an introductory price of INR 8,999. This is a limited period offer valid on limited stocks. Thereafter, it will be available at the regular price of INR 9,999.

The All-New Kindle combines premium features with an affordable price, including a 300 ppi high-resolution 6-inch display, USB-C charging, battery life of up to six weeks, and 16GB storage making room for thousands of books. Learn more at http://www.amazon.in/kindle.

“The All-New Kindle is an affordable and effortless way for new customers to start their e-reading journey. They can get more enjoyment out of every read with its glare-free display, compact design, long battery life, and freedom from distractions like app-notifications. Our Kindle devices are designed so you can read comfortably for hours,” says Parag Gupta, Director and Country Manager for Amazon Devices India. “We are excited to bring this version of Kindle to India and are thrilled to continue innovating and pushing the bar on how our customers enjoy reading from our massive selection of e-books.”

All-New High-Resolution Display

The All-New Kindle features a 6-inch, glare-free, 300 ppi high-resolution display with three-times more pixels than the previous generation for laser-quality text and sharp images that read like paper. Dark mode and adjustable front light provide a comfortable reading experience in all conditions, including bright sunlight or no light at all. The device comes packed with customer favourites like X-Ray, which provides important details about people or places mentioned in a book, and a built-in dictionary to quickly look up any word. Simplified setup on the Kindle app for iOS and Android offers an option to register your device in fewer steps and to jump into a book even faster.

Lightest and Most Compact Kindle

The All-New Kindle is the lightest and most compact Kindle model available—carry it in your pocket and comfortably read one-handed for even longer. The device’s longer battery life of up to six weeks maximizes the time you can spend reading, and the USB-C port makes charging more effortless than ever. It also comes with 16GB of storage—twice the storage of the previous generation—enough to hold thousands of titles, so you can take your library with you.

The World’s Best eBook Store

Massive selection – Finding new stories has never been easier with Kindle. Enjoy access to eBooks in various Indian languages, including Kindle Exclusive titles you won’t find anywhere else.

Kindle Unlimited – Get unlimited access to an ever-growing selection of over 20 lakh eBooks. Explore new authors, popular books, and trending genres from fiction and non-fiction to comics and more.

Prime Reading – Prime members can read from a rotating catalogue of hundreds of eligible eBooks at no additional cost.

Amazon Original Stories – Read binge-worthy short fiction and non-fiction from best-selling authors and acclaimed storytellers, all included at no additional cost for Prime and Kindle Unlimited members.

A diverse set of voices – Access a variety of stories from lakhs of self-published authors around the world with Kindle Direct Publishing.

Designed with Sustainability in Mind

The All-New Kindle is designed with sustainability in mind. The device is thoughtfully sourced and built with 90% recycled magnesium. The Kindle device packaging is made of 100% wood fiber-based materials from responsibly managed forests or recycled sources. In addition, Kindle accessory covers follow suit with packaging made from 99% wood fiber-based materials. Amazon continues to reduce impact on the planet through decreasing waste and providing more-sustainable options, and our efforts with Kindle are no different.

Pricing and Availability

The All-New Kindle is available for purchase in India at an introductory price of INR 8,999. This is a limited period offer valid on limited stocks. Thereafter, it will be available at the regular price of INR 9,999. You can buy the device in Black and Denim colours at http://www.amazon.in/kindle. New fabric covers for Kindle are available in Black, Rose, Denim, and Dark Emerald for INR 1,799.