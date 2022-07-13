Realme GT Neo 3 Thor Love and Thunder edition goes on sale in India today

Ads

realme, the Most Trusted Technology brand, has announced the availability and sale date of realme GT NEO 3 150W Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition. The collaboration with Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder for realme GT NEO 3 150W is an initiative to meet the needs of young smartphone performance seekers in India

realme GT NEO 3 150W Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition comes with a premium gift box that includes realme GT NEO 3 150W smartphone, as well as customised Thor: Love and Thunder themed cards, wallpaper, stickers, medals, and sim card tray pin.

The eye-catching realme GT NEO 3 150W Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition gift box, with its exciting features, will entice aspiring consumers with incredible sales offers across India. The realme GT NEO 3 150W Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition will be available for purchase in Nitro Blue colour at 12GB +256GB storage variant on Flipkart, realme.com and realme mainline stores priced at INR 42,999 starting 13th July 2022. Users can avail of a discount of INR 3000 on prepaid orders. Users can order realme GT NEO 3 150W Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition on 13th July, 12.00 PM onwards from realme.com.

realme GT NEO 3 staying true to realme’s pursuit of speed, features World’s Fastest 150W Charging Flagship, equipped with India’s First Dimensity 8100 5G processor, realme’s first Dedicated Display Processor, the largest Stainless Steel VC Cooling area, and the cutting-edge Wide-angle Triple Camera with Sony IMX766 flagship sensor, the GT NEO 3 truly endows the speed gene of GT series in the smartphone. The world’s fastest charging flagship reflects the spirit of adventure, speed, and unlimited power. This collaboration is another step towards our commitment to offer a leap-forward experience to the users with the flagship series.

Price and sale details for realme GT Neo 3 150 W Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition

Variant Colour Price Offer Net Offer Price Sale date and Channel realme GT Neo 3 150 W Thor : Love & Thunder Limited Edition (12GB + 256 GB) Nitro Blue INR 42,999 INR 3000 on prepaid orders INR 39,999 13th July 2022, 12 noon on Flipkart, realme.com and realme mainline stores.